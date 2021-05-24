Menu
A father has been refused bail after threatening to “put his foot on the gas” with his children in the car and telling his former partner she wouldn’t see her children again.
Crime

Ipswich dad refused bail over gas threat charges

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
24th May 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BAIL has been refused for an Ipswich father who allegedly implied he would gas his children, an Ipswich court has heard.

The man, who must not be named in order to protect his family members, has been held in custody after being charged with breaching the conditions of a domestic violence order.

He appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court by video to apply for bail.

The court heard the man had contacted the mother of his children, allegedly telling her she wouldn’t see her children again and saying he had “put his foot on the gas”.

“It’s alleged that police have been called and the informant has stated the father of the children threatened to gas their children in his car,” Magistrate Andy Cridland said.

“He told police he said he had put his foot on the gas, referring to going faster.”

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the prosecution opposed bail, noting the man was wanted one three outstanding charges, including contravening a DVO.

He said police had noted a particular text message the man allegedly sent to the mother of his children.

“At the end (he says) ‘you’re not going to see your kids ever again’ and that’s how it ends,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“That ties in with the threat to gas.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough told the court his client had been going through a relationship breakdown and was suffering from poor mental health.

“It seems the relationship breakdown has been pretty volatile,” Mr Fairclough said.

“He has had some mental health issues, which have led to him seeing a psychologist and that process is ongoing.”

Magistrate Andy Cridland refused bail and ordered the man appear in court again on June 8.

“I was considering bail but I’d be frightened that, if I were to grant him bail, he would commit further offences,” Mr Cridland said.

dvo breach ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

