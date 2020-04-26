Ipswich dad prefers short, sharp season return

IPSWICH footballing dad Norbert Duga is keeping busy at home looking after his six month old daughter Billie.

It’s a just a shame he and partner Talitha can’t get Billie out to see family and friends during this difficult time.

However, the Ipswich City Bulls head coach accepts the current coronavirus restrictions as he keeps one eye on a possible return to team training and Capital League 1 matches this season.

“We can’t do anything about it at the moment,’’ Duga said, in his fifth season as head coach.

“It’s not just football. It’s society as a whole really.’’

The Bulls lost their only match before the shutdown - 1-0 to UQ on March 6.

While many resumption scenarios are being touted in different sports, Duga prefers a short and sharp competition.

“If we can, I wouldn’t mind we play some football, even if it’s just a quick half season or something,’’ he said.

“I’m not a big fan of ideas of running into late November and stuff like that. Then all of a sudden you’re pushing into next year’s time and you don’t get a break between the end of this season and next season.

“Just finish it on time and then we all have that end of season break again and get ready for next season.’’

On the family front, Duga has taken some time off his insurance company job with Talitha still working part-time at the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

The popular couple are normally active in the Ipswich community.

“It’s a shame that we can’t take Billie anywhere,’’ Norbert said. “It’s not a bad thing. We would just like to get her out to see people . . . and the grandparents.’’

While the waiting game surrounding grassroots sport continues, Norbert urged his players to make the most of the forced break and be ready to step up training when the green light is given.

“I know some of the boys are doing a little bit of running and stuff on their own but I’m kind of just letting them have the time off and just have break really,’’ he said.

He said once a restart date was offered, he’d get his players boosting their home training programs before reuniting at their Sutton Park base.