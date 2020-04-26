Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Bulls head coach Norbert Duga. Picture: Rob Williams
Ipswich City Bulls head coach Norbert Duga. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Ipswich dad prefers short, sharp season return

David Lems
26th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH footballing dad Norbert Duga is keeping busy at home looking after his six month old daughter Billie.

It’s a just a shame he and partner Talitha can’t get Billie out to see family and friends during this difficult time.

However, the Ipswich City Bulls head coach accepts the current coronavirus restrictions as he keeps one eye on a possible return to team training and Capital League 1 matches this season.

“We can’t do anything about it at the moment,’’ Duga said, in his fifth season as head coach.

“It’s not just football. It’s society as a whole really.’’

The Bulls lost their only match before the shutdown - 1-0 to UQ on March 6.

While many resumption scenarios are being touted in different sports, Duga prefers a short and sharp competition.

“If we can, I wouldn’t mind we play some football, even if it’s just a quick half season or something,’’ he said.

“I’m not a big fan of ideas of running into late November and stuff like that. Then all of a sudden you’re pushing into next year’s time and you don’t get a break between the end of this season and next season.

“Just finish it on time and then we all have that end of season break again and get ready for next season.’’

On the family front, Duga has taken some time off his insurance company job with Talitha still working part-time at the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

The popular couple are normally active in the Ipswich community.

“It’s a shame that we can’t take Billie anywhere,’’ Norbert said. “It’s not a bad thing. We would just like to get her out to see people . . . and the grandparents.’’

While the waiting game surrounding grassroots sport continues, Norbert urged his players to make the most of the forced break and be ready to step up training when the green light is given.

“I know some of the boys are doing a little bit of running and stuff on their own but I’m kind of just letting them have the time off and just have break really,’’ he said.

He said once a restart date was offered, he’d get his players boosting their home training programs before reuniting at their Sutton Park base.

capital league 1 coronavirus coronavirusipswich football brisbane news ipswich city bulls ipswich football news norbert duga
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jacaranda Festival cancelled

        premium_icon Jacaranda Festival cancelled

        News Jacaranda Festival in Goodna joins long list of events to be cancelled for 2020

        Robber sentenced for role in Ipswich home invasion

        premium_icon Robber sentenced for role in Ipswich home invasion

        News One more person involved in home invasion is to be sentenced next month

        OPINION: Chance to see if councillors live up to promises

        premium_icon OPINION: Chance to see if councillors live up to promises

        News The council will finally be able to show democratic process

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days