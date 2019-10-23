Ipswich cyclists share in historic gold effort

Successful Ipswich Cycling Club riders Chant Ovenden, Sharon McInnes, Amanda Searle, Rillis Kilmartin, Philip Seibel, Geoffrey Stieler, Tony Simonelli, Mark Taylor, Steve Ovenden, Ian Snodgrass and Paul Herbert. Michael Newell was absent from the photo.

Successful Ipswich Cycling Club riders Chant Ovenden, Sharon McInnes, Amanda Searle, Rillis Kilmartin, Philip Seibel, Geoffrey Stieler, Tony Simonelli, Mark Taylor, Steve Ovenden, Ian Snodgrass and Paul Herbert. Michael Newell was absent from the photo.

CYCLING: A group of super fast women have created history for Ipswich at the latest Queensland team time trials.

Self-named the "Diamantinasuruses”, the Masters category women's team held it together for a 32km time trial in very windy conditions.

The Ipswich history-makers and gold medallists were Chant Ovenden, Sharon McInnes, Amanda Searle and Rillis Kilmartin.

On the back of large numbers of Ipswich Cycling Club riders training and competing at the Raceview Cycle Park, three teams were nominated in the state cycling event last weekend at the Currumbin Valley.

Apart from being the largest number of entries in the club's 135 year history, the women clocked blistered speeds to secure the gold medal.

The Ipswich club also had successful team time triallists from two men's teams.

They included Philip Seibel, Geoffrey Stieler, Tony Simonelli and Michael Newell of the Ipswich "Wintonotitans” and Mark Taylor, Steve Ovenden, Ian Snodgrass and Paul Herbert of the Ipswich "Ozraptors''.

Club president Geoff Stieler appreciated the commitment of the cyclists and their families, giving special mention to the enthusiasm and coaching efforts of Ian Snodgrass.

Rider Byron Davies also did Ipswich proud when he represented Queensland at the 2020 Oceania Track Cycling Championships in New Zealand.

From a standing start, Davies took a little over one minute to cover the one kilometre time trial at an average speed of 57 km/h.

Davies is a regular competitor in the A division racing at the city's new cycle park of a Wednesday night.