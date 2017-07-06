Ipswich Cycle Park races along with tenders called

EXCITED: Troy Dobinson of 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund and Cr David Morrison at the announcement of funding for the Ipswich Cycle Park by (in background) Ipswich MP Jen Howard, Cr Paul Tully and Cr Cheryl Bromage.

TENDERS have been called by Ipswich City Council for the construction of the new Ipswich Cycle Park in Raceview.

The new $3.3 million facility was announced by Acting Mayor Paul Tully in his budget speech with joint $1.5 million funding from the State Government and Ipswich City Council, and over $100,000 kicked in by the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund.

The tender has called for the construction of a 1685m long and 10m wide criterium track, which includes the innovative configurations of 400m, 1055m and 1353m tracks.

Other aspects of the tender include a main staging area which doubles as a learn-to-ride facility, small staging area for the 400m track and pathway connections to the car park.

An officials shelter, lighting and security cameras and fencing round out the tender specifics with applications closing on July 25.

The city's infrastructure boss, Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage, said the Ipswich public was excited about a project which would be utilised by the entire community.

Cr Bromage said the feedback to the announcement of the project in the budget had been positive across the board.

"We are trying to get it done by Christmas and that is why we are not wasting any time to get those tenders out," she said.

"Then we want to evaluate them as quickly as possible because we have a strict timeline.

"We know the Ipswich Cycling Club, 24/7 and the community have been waiting for this for a while, so there really is no time to lose."

It is not only from cyclists that Cr Bromage said she's had "some really good feedback".

"I've also heard from people who want to use it as a running track and they have expressed they are excited about the facility.

"So it is not just for elite cyclists. It is for everybody, whether people want to walk on it or jog on it."

"People might want to do a duathlon-type scenario there for training and do a few laps on the bike and then a few run laps. Families can also get out there and ride together on the track."

Divisional councillor Charlie Pisasale said he was delighted to soon have a home for cyclists in his electorate.

"Since Limestone Park (velodrome) disappeared there has been a lot of pressure on council to reinstate a facility for the bike riders out there," he said.

"It is a big investment and I am very excited about it."

Cr Pisasale said the facility might see him back on the bike again.

"I am thinking along those lines. I need the extra exercise," he grinned.

"I used to be a bike rider. I had to be because I didn't have a car until I was 22."