Ipswich curator saw men lifted off the ground

OF his many cricketing roles, proud Ipswichian Ray Walker looks back fondly on his time as a groundsman.

"The highlight of my life was getting onto wickets,'' he said.

In 1994, Walker started preparing pitches near the Ipswich Police Citizens Youth club, learning from experienced curator Bruce Raleigh.

"It wasn't being used so we kicked it off again then I moved over to Alan Cumming (field at North Ipswich),'' Walker said.

"I knew nothing about it. Bruce Raleigh put me on the right track.''

When the Ivor Marsden complex opened in the late 1990s, Walker continued his work with Gary Madsen.

He remained involved at the Amberley fields until last year.

"They pay someone full-time now,'' Walker said.

"The job was getting too big.''

While gaining valuable help from current Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket association president Raleigh, Walker continued to develop his craft.

"I really learnt all about them (wickets) when the grade cricket come out here, when the (Ipswich Logan) Hornets come, because in Queensland Cricket, the first-grade wicket has got to be up to scratch,'' he said.

"And they've got a fellow, that's his job, to go and check on it. Wayne Heinemann (based at Allan Border Field) taught me excellent stuff.''

Walker admires groundsmen trying to maintain wickets to a high standard.

He said the biggest challenge was keeping pitches properly covered during summer storms.

"They cover the whole (wicket) block now. I've seen grown men lifted off the ground when the wind blows.''

As he looks around the Ivor Marsden complex that now includes his name, Walker thanked the Ipswich City Council for their work on the clubhouse and upgrading the facility.

"We wouldn't be in this position only for Council,'' he said.

"I can remember out here when we ran state championships for the juniors and we had to run around putting tents up and finding toilets. It was terrible.

"Now you just come here and sit and watch.''