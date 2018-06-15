IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

STILL making some last-minute arrangements for Ipswich Cup Day today?

Here are the final details to make the most of the race that stops the city.

Wether

THE weather forecast for Ipswich Cup day hasn't been this good since 2012. Forecasters expect a frosty morning will make way for day time highs of 23C on Saturday, but the best part is there won't be a cloud in the sky.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters are not expecting any rain to wash out the party. It's a situation that has Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching on the edge of his grandstand seat.

"One thing I am looking forward to is the magnificent weather," he said. "We haven't had this sort of weather on Cup day for probably about five or six years, it has always been rainy or cloudy."

Happily for revellers planning on making the most of Cup day, Sunday recovery is expected to be just as ideal, with a fresh and invigorating start to the day with minimums of 5C and day time maximums of 21C.

The start to the working week will cool off dramatically, with just 2C forecast for the morning and day time maximums of 19C. Tuesday will warm up only slightly, with 3C expected in the morning and 22C throughout the day.

Transport

A shuttle bus will run between the Bundamba Train Station to the track from 10am-2pm then from the racetrack to Ipswich CBD and Ipswich Station from 4-8pm.

Parking

Race day in 2017. Franca Tigani

Members, VIPs and Racing Queensland licensees have access to the main carpark.

Public parking is available at the Bundamba State School at a cost of $10.

Road closures

TL Cooney Ave is only accessible by public transport and emergency services.

Entry

Gates open at 10am.

Infield gates will be closed and opened when races allow.

Marquee/VIP Packaged services open at 11am.

Public and members' services start at 10am.

Tickets should be checked for the correct gate number.

The last gate will close at 8pm.

Tickets

Ipswich Cup Race Day 2013. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

General admission is $25.

After party

Amplify will kick off after the last race and will play until 7.30pm.

Carlton Mid Schooner Race

The race will start between races two and three.

Fashions on the field

Ipswich Cup at Bundamba Turf Club 2017. Entrants in the Fashions on the Field competition. David Nielsen

Registrations are from 11am to 12.30pm and judging starts at 1pm. Winners of female, male and couple categories are announced at 2pm.