IPSWICH CUP: What police thought of the crowd's behaviour

OPINION: ONCE again the Ipswich Cup was a stand-out event.

Ipswich Turf Club throws the best racing event in the country, in my opinion.

So congratulations to the thousands of organisers, staff and punters who came together to create such an amazing atmosphere.

Although the quality of the event doesn't come as a surprise, this year something different stood out to me.

Everywhere I looked I saw people wearing police ribbons and chatting with officers.

Plenty of people, myself included, also stopped to get a photo with the members of our local police force who were working at the Cup and thanked them for what they do.

As the community continues to reel from the tragic death of Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte, it filled me with pride to see people of all ages and levels of sobriety not only behaving well but also actively thanking those who put their lives at risk to keep us safe.

As someone who has a partner serving with QPS it was heartening to see.

Several thousand dollars were collected for the Brett Forte Fund and one officer who has worked the Cup for 14 years said this year had the best behaved crowd he'd ever seen, so well done Ipswich!