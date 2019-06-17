Ipswich Cup tradition for father and son

REGULARS: Mick and Norm Scanlan at the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

REGULARS: Mick and Norm Scanlan at the 2019 Ipswich Cup. Rob Williams

THE Ipswich Cup is one date always marked in the calendar for father and son Mick and Norm Scanlan.

The pair have been attending the race day together for about 20 years, bonding over a shared love of horses.

It all started when the duo decided to have a day out at the race track after work was starting to feel like a bit of a slog.

They haven't missed one since and become regular faces at the Bundamba track every year.

"I don't get to see him that much," Norm said.

"Horse racing is our favourite sport. We're both working all the time and nothing beats a few beers with your dad.

"We both love the horses, that's the main thing. The feel of it all, the atmosphere, the people, the crowds; it's a great day.

"Ipswich Cup is always a good time."

The Scanlans run a family business breeding Thoroughbreds at Haigslea and have done so for the past 15 years.

The hard working father and son do it all on the side of their day-to-day jobs.

They used to breed race horses and travel out to tracks across the state but nothing beats a day close to home.

"We've got a couple of foals at the moment," Norm said.

It was not hard to pick out Norm's favourite horse from the extravagant blue and white outfit he wore at the cup.

"Winx is my favourite horse of all time," he said.

"She is number one."