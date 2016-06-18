Ipswich Cup tickets, packages selling fast

THERE is less than a month to go before the Ipswich Cup and already some of the most in-demand function packages are sold out.

Here's what's left plus a guide to the race that stops Ipswich.

For details and to book see Ipswichturfclub.com.au

Fashions in the Field, Ipswich Cup 2016: Fashions in the Field, Ipswich Cup 2016

Tickets and packages

General admission: $25

General entry includes access to the track and the after party and live band.

$20 pre-sale and $25 on the day

Lazy Bear Hill Party: $120

"This year's exciting Lazy Bear area will be like having the best backyard party you could imagine while you take in the best views of the track."

Includes entry to the track, access to the after party and live band and a six hour beverage package from 11am and a three hour buffet of party finger food.

Corona Infield Marquee: $160

"Infield public marquee, suitable for people buying individual tickets. It is a large shared marquee for people who want to buy into a marquee package without securing their own private marquee."

Includes entry to the track, access to the after party and live band, access to the DJ festival, six hour beverage package from 11am and a three hour standard finger food package.

PIMMS'S Lawn Party: $175

"The acoustic music makes you feel like you are away from the hustle and bustle but close enough to enjoy the action of the live races. You can purchase individual tickets into this area."

Includes entry to the track, live music, access to the after party and live band, six hour beverage package from 11am and three hour premium finger food package.

Bundaberg Rum Home Turn Experience: $185. Sold out

"Enjoy your day at the races from the raised, trackside deck in our premium marquee. You can purchase individual tickets into this marquee."

Includes entry to the track, live music, access to the after party and live band, six hour beverage package from 11am, premium poured spirits, three hour premium finger food package.

Infield Marquee: $160. Sold out

"These private marquees have access to the DJ festival as well as a trackside view of the racing in the home straight. You require a minimum of 40 guests to host a private Infield Marquee."

Includes entry to the track, access to the after party and live band, access to the DJ festival, six hour beverage package from 11am and a three hour standard finger food package.

Grandstand Marquee: $165. Sold out

"A private marquee with trackside view of the racing in the home straight. You require a minimum of 40 guests to host a private Grandstand Marquee."

Includes entry to the track, access to the after party and live band, six hour beverage package from 11am and a three hour standard finger food package.

For private marquee enquiries please contact the Ipswich Turf Club on (07) 3282 1500 or email marquees@ipswichturfclub.com.au.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Transport

A shuttle bus will operate from both the Booval and Bundamba Train Stations transporting patrons to the Ipswich Turf Club.

Fashions on the Field

Judging categories:

Categories are Most Fashionable Female, Best Dressed Male and Finest Couple

Prizes:

Most Fashionable Female

First prize: 1 x $800

Second prize: 1 x $500

Third prize: 1 x $250



Category 2 - Best Dressed Male

First prize: 1 x $800

Second prize: 1 x $500

Third prize: 1 x $250



Category 3 - Finest Couple

First prize: 1 x $800

Second prize: 1 x $500

Third prize: 1 x $250

To register see https://www.riverlink.net.au/event-registration.php