Ipswich Cup still up for grabs after Scott’s sensational night

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

SIXTY-four hopefuls lined up in the Group Two Ipswich Cup heats looking for a birth into next week’s Group Two final.

Only the winner goes through from each heat.

The competition was fierce making trainer Wayne Scott’s night all the more impressive booting home four winners to own half the final field.

He didn’t have it all his own way though a double from the Elson camp as well as a couple of flying beginners leaving the title up for grabs.

Farmor Watch Me would be the first to show out in heat one in what turned out to be one of the more dominant victories of the night

Farmor Watch Me scored by eight lengths in 30.37. Scott said the dog had turned the corner at the right time.

“I’ve always had a fair opinion of him he’s just taken a little while to come on,’’ Scott said.

“But his last six to eight weeks have been excellent.

“He’s very versatile, can sit behind them or ping out like he did tonight.

“The prelude was an ideal race to have him ready for tonight, similar strength field to his heat and I thought he put the writing on the wall with that run when he just missed out stuck in behind dogs.

“He decided he didn’t want to be climbing all over their backs tonight.

“That’s the best he’s jumped. We think he can run 600 eventually, so he wasn’t going to let up once he found the top.”

Scott didn’t have to wait long for his marquee runner and series favourite Farmor Beach to salute. But it wasn’t without its nervous moments as he missed the kick and spotted the leader five lengths.

“He’s a freak this dog,’’ the trainer said. “He’s so professional you forget he’s only been around since the Vince Curry in February and has had a couple of little setbacks in that time as well, going down to Melbourne, losing a lot of weight it took us a while to get him right.

“He left himself plenty of work to do tonight. Sumatran Star had a fair break on us. He’s going to have to be on the toe in the final he won’t recover if he gives them that much of a start.

“In fairness to the dog, it was his first time back at Ipswich since the Vince Curry. He hasn’t trialled here or anything, relieved to get him through and he’ll be better next week.”

Fernando Beach was well supported in heat five after the kennel’s early success.

He flew out from his favourite draw, despite being on tired legs late he clung on in 30.66 for the camp.

“The box was everything for him tonight, ‘’Scott said.

“He’s always been a bit of a specialist out of the one and was able to pinch enough of a break early to hold on.

“His strength is something that’s cost him a lot of races. He’s run plenty of seconds, so it was good to see him get one back.

“I don’t put him in the same class as Farmor Beach or Farmor Watch Me. He’s just an honest dog who’ll rely on a draw again next week.”

The quartet was complete by heat six. Hhe unheralded Mayoress demanded respect as she bolted in by eight lengths in at that point the quickest of the night 30.31.

“I’ve always been really excited about this bitch,’’ Scott said.

“From start one, she was on the bunny running time. I was very close to putting her in the Million Dollar Chase.

“She’s always loved it here at Ipswich for some reason she seems to find a few lengths and when they stacked up behind her tonight, she showed what she could do.

“She doesn’t have a weakness. People had her pegged as an early speed runner, but she can do it down the back and, on the way, home too.”

The Scott runners looked to have a strangle hold on the final until the last two heats of the night.

Listed Rising Stars winner Magical Hope shone again for Cyndie Elson in heat seven before Magical Bill ran a blistering 30.16 best of the night in the last.

Bill Elson spoke glowingly about both runners, Magical Hope making it three on end.

“She’s going the best she ever has; she’d only seen Ipswich once before tonight’s run and she came out beautifully,” he said.

“I was hoping she’d go a little quicker than 30.5. They’re going to be running faster time than that next week, but this run should toughen her up a bit.

“She really needs to be drawn as close to the rail as possible, with the other speed dogs she probably won’t get across from out wide.”

Magical Bill was another highly fancied in the Rising Stars but ended up out the back in the final. Clearly his confidence wasn’t dented with the slashing performance.

“That was a bit better than his last start,’’ Scott said.

“I thought he would win the Rising Stars I actually had my money on him over Magical Hope but there’s not a whole lot between them.

“I’m not too worried about where he draws. He can fly out from anywhere he led them by four lengths out of the straight.

“If he’s running that time, he’s going to test all of them next week, he makes his own luck.”

Flying Jet. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Flying Jet survives rough and tumble

EARLIER in the night, Peter O’Reilly’s prolific Ipswich winner Flying Jet somehow found the line first in a rough and tumble heat. The dog brought up a dozen wins at track and trip.

“He’s a big dog and normally gets his own way at the first corner, but that was a rough house affair and he did really well to recover after being flattened,” O’Reilly said.

“We’ve been fortunate he’s always loved the track here at Ipswich, which is nice living just down the road. I think that’s half a dozen wins now and probably his most important to date.

“He’s got a lot of similarities with Shakey Diesel this dog and probably even has a little more early burn than him, I’d love to see him on the fence for the final.”

Townsville Cup champion Hara’s Panda put in a trademark, front running performance for Michael Stephenson in heat four doing the damage early in a handy 30.37.

The trainer reaped the rewards of a slow build up.

“I really took my time with him when he was young, used up every grade possibly at Ipswich, Albion and Capalaba to build him into the dog he is now,” he said.

“You can see in his racing tonight he knows he belongs in these Group races, this being his second final after winning the Townsville Cup.

“He might be a little outclassed by a couple of them but his early speed is his ace up the sleeve.

“I was a bit disappointed with his last run in the Rising Stars at Albion Park, but he’s bounced back with two and in row and won the important one.’’