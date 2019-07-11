Ipswich Cup racegoer had drugs in make up container

AN IPSWICH Cup racegoer was caught with a bag of MDMA among her make-up, preparing for a big day out at the city's premier social event.

Mia Louise Parsons, 18, of Brassall pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said on June 15, members of the tactical crime squad were conducting foot patrols in the infield of the racetrack at 11.40am.

Officers noticed two females near the portable toilets and questioned them.

Parsons was detained for a search and said she had nothing to declare.

But in a powdered make up container, 0.84g of a rock in a clip-seal bag believed to be a dangerous drug was found.

The teenager, who works in customer service, told police the rocks were MDMA and she intended to ingest them.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum took into account her lack of criminal history but warned her incidents like this could "seriously impact your life” and she needed to "think about the future”.

She was placed on a two-month good behaviour bond and will take a drug diversion program as a part of it.

No conviction was recorded.