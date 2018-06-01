Ipswich Cup fashion finds for under $50

FASHIONABLE racegoers who want to set themselves apart from the crowd on Ipswich Cup Day only need $50 to do it.



Top-of-Town boutique Vintage Advantage owner Glen Smith has racks of dresses, hats, gloves, bags and suits for men ready for race day.



Those opting for a timeless vintage look can expect change from $50 for a whole outfit.



"You are pretty well guaranteed a one-off outfit, no one else is going to be wearing it. That's the great thing about vintage, they are all one-off and unique," Mr Smith said.

"The styles are so feminine and fitted. It's a real Hollywood style, so glamorous and Great Gatsby."



He said vintage styles were true classics and some pieces were up to 70 years old.



"They are 50 to 70 years old but you can expect to have them for another 50 years," he said.



"They are not just what your grandmother wore, they have come back in fashion for everyone from movie stars to fashions on the field entrants.



"The main thing with dressing vintage for racing fashion is to go all out, do the complete ensemble with a hat, gloves and shoes.



"Vintage outfits are designed to be worn with hats and that's what the races are all about."

Fashions on the field criteria

WINTER racing fashion's own a set of strict criteria sets it apart from other fashions season after season.



Colour palettes are typically kept classic with maroon, navy, emerald green, or black and complimented with a metallic like clean gold or rose gold.

Primary materials for autumn winter include wool, leather, heavy drill, brocade and the occasional splash of fur. Shoes should be closed toe and without an open back.

Stockings are preferred, especially for a classic look and hem lines should never fall above the knee.

Shoulders, backs and midriffs should be left to the imagination and sleeves are recommended to cover at least the shoulder, if not the arm.



Autumn winter racing headwear should be made or leather or felt.

While contemporary design aesthetics are making way for futuristic materials like metal and acrylic a classic racewear look is likely to be completed with felt or leather.



Outfits can be finished off with leather half palm gloves, a modest clutch, simple accessories like earrings and refined with a waist belt.

Happily for men, applying winter racing criteria to their suit wardrobe is as simple as finding a complimentary coloured jacket or tie - and wearing socks.

While some race goers choose to subconsciously avoid the winter racing criteria, they are unlikely to place in the fashion stakes.



