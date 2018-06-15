IPSWICH CUP: 150,000 drinks, 10,000 limes ready for race day

GET READY: Organisers have been busy for months to make sure this year's Ipswich Cup was one to remember.

GET READY: Organisers have been busy for months to make sure this year's Ipswich Cup was one to remember. David Nielsen

THE turf is measured and mown, the champagne on ice and outfits primed for the race that stops the city.

It's Ipswich Cup day and organisers have been working for months to make sure this year's event is one for the history books - both on and off the track.

There are 5000sqm of marquees set up, 10,000 lime and lemon slices ready for Coronas, 150,000 pre-packaged drinks in the fridge, 10,000 chairs in place and 6km of temporary fencing ready.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend, with clear and fresh winter weather enticing punters trackside, beaten only by the record set at 24,000 after the 2011 floods.

Popular racing identities Darren Weir, Gai Waterhouse and Chris Waller will attend, while in the marquees, popular football and reality TV stars have been invited.

This year's event marks some firsts and lasts for the Cup.

The infield festival marquee, which has been a party hot-spot since 2010, is ready for the biggest attendance yet.

More than 3000 people will find their way across the track to the ultimate race day vantage point and this year band Mashd N Kutcher will keep the revellers entertained.

Back on the other side of the track, it will be the last year for the notorious Pig Pen party before the area is demolished among major renovations at the track.

Tens of thousands of people have some fond - and not so - memories of the bar, Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching among them.

"There are quite a few people saying they want to come down for the last year in their favourite Pig Pen," Mr Kitching said.

"Personally I have spent a number of years there. I have been to every Ipswich Cup since 1978, when I was 15 years old.

"One of the moments that really excited me was in 1993 when Beachside won the Ipswich Cup. Gai Waterhouse was the trainer, she was the first female trainer to win the Ipswich Cup and she won again in 2008."

He said another memorable Ipswich Cup day was in 1989 when Ipswich jockey Jamie Bayliss won on Dixie Kid. Son Jake will be riding in the Ipswich Cup for the first time this year.

"The exhilaration that ran through the place was amazing," Mr Kitching said.

Mr Kitching said he planned to return to the Pig Pen tomorrow and have a quiet, personal farewell to the place that has well and truly left its mark in Ipswich history.