IPSWICH CRISIS: Council staff offered support

STAFF at Ipswich City Council have been assured help is available.

Some 1200 people are employed by the council and support services have been offered following this morning's bombshell announcements.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli stepped down from his position about 9am, shortly before the Local Government Minister moved to dismiss the council.

A council spokesperson said staff had been addressed and offered professional support.

"Staff have been addressed regarding this morning's events and assured help is available. They have been encouraged to utilise that service," the spokesperson said.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli stood down from the city's top job this morning, announced moments before Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe told parliament he would issue the council with a show cause notice as to why all elected councillors shouldn't be dismissed.