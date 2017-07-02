IPSWICH CRIME: Four cars stolen in two days

Police warn cars are being stolen while owners are at home

IPSWICH police are looking for four cars reported stolen from Ipswich properties in a two-day period this week.

Keys, mobile phones and cash were also stolen after thieves allegedly gained entry to homes and easily found car keys in plain view.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said, in the past, many vehicles had been taken while the victims were at home.

An Audi A1, Subaru Impreza and Subaru Forrester are among the cars still missing.

Police encourage the community to park cars securely in a garage or yard.

Anybody with information about the thefts should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.