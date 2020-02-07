Ipswich cricket washed out

DRENCHED: Wet weather near Walloon on Thursday. Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association will reassess whether agmes will go ahead by 7.30am tomorrow.

The region’s local cricketers are unlikely to see much action this weekend.

Ipswich City Council has advised that all council-managed fields have been closed due to inclement weather.

They will reasses the situation tomorrow morning by 7.30am.

That means all level one games are cancelled this evening, though always confirm with your club.

Check with your club and monitor the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association Facebook page for more details as they come to hand.

At 9am on Thursday the Bureau of Meteorlogy had recorded 26mm of rainfall across Ipswich.

A further 60mm was predicted to fall over the next 24 hours.

The downpours are forecast to continue until Wednesday.