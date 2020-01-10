Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL-PLACED: Laidley are sitting comfortably in second on the premiership ladder.
WELL-PLACED: Laidley are sitting comfortably in second on the premiership ladder.
Sport

Ipswich cricket in full swing at halfway mark

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
10th Jan 2020 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association is full steam ahead as the season passes halfway.

Senior co-ordinator Eleesa Lewis said the summer had been running smoothly.

She said numbers were down across the lower grades but that was of little concern as it reflected norms across all amateur sporting codes.

“That makes it tough,’ she said.

“As with any sporting organisation you have your ups and downs. Otherwise, it has been going smoothly – no problems at all so far.”

As a result of the dip in participation rates the third grade competition will not split into two divisions immediately following the Christmas break as it has done previously.

Instead, it is anticipated third grade will continue for another six weeks before the bottom half of the table forms the fourth grade.

“One of the grades will only have four teams, so we’ll split the third grade competition later this year,” Lewis said.

The junior competition has also been humming along seamlessly. Lewis said the top two junior grades had combined their competitions with Logan in order to add variety, challenge players and strengthen the leagues overall.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the move,” Lewis said.

“We’ve had no growth but the numbers are holding steady.”

Lewis said there were always challenges running the association but most of the concerns she currently held related to external pressures.

She said she would like to see Ipswich City Council and the State Government offer additional support in order to improve facilities such as lighting, so that greater numbers of night games could be contested.

“That’s what is lacking,” she said.

“A lot of the players would like to see more night games. Without having any councillors in Ipswich at the moment there is nowhere to go to get local support.”

Lewis said players wished to escape the extreme Ipswich summer heat. She said they also felt night timeslots created an enhanced atmosphere and would attract larger crowds.

“If each club was to host one day/nighter it might attract sponsors and supporters and give clubs a chance to increase revenue,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        premium_icon BUSTED: 36 brazen fraudsters through Ipswich courts

        Crime From penis pump buying property managers to Centrelink scammers, here is 36 of Ipswich's most brazen frauds from 2019.

        New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        premium_icon New council report details administrator's past 16 months

        Council News Ipswich City Council has released a report detailing the past 16 months of...

        Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        premium_icon Popular venue gets behind national fire cause

        News The brewery will take part in a national fundraising effort in a bid to support ...

        Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        premium_icon Residents urged to remember fires at home amid Aussie crisis

        News Ipswich residents are being urged not to forget those who are still battling with...