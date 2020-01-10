Ipswich cricket in full swing at halfway mark

WELL-PLACED: Laidley are sitting comfortably in second on the premiership ladder.

CRICKET: The Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association is full steam ahead as the season passes halfway.

Senior co-ordinator Eleesa Lewis said the summer had been running smoothly.

She said numbers were down across the lower grades but that was of little concern as it reflected norms across all amateur sporting codes.

“That makes it tough,’ she said.

“As with any sporting organisation you have your ups and downs. Otherwise, it has been going smoothly – no problems at all so far.”

As a result of the dip in participation rates the third grade competition will not split into two divisions immediately following the Christmas break as it has done previously.

Instead, it is anticipated third grade will continue for another six weeks before the bottom half of the table forms the fourth grade.

“One of the grades will only have four teams, so we’ll split the third grade competition later this year,” Lewis said.

The junior competition has also been humming along seamlessly. Lewis said the top two junior grades had combined their competitions with Logan in order to add variety, challenge players and strengthen the leagues overall.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the move,” Lewis said.

“We’ve had no growth but the numbers are holding steady.”

Lewis said there were always challenges running the association but most of the concerns she currently held related to external pressures.

She said she would like to see Ipswich City Council and the State Government offer additional support in order to improve facilities such as lighting, so that greater numbers of night games could be contested.

“That’s what is lacking,” she said.

“A lot of the players would like to see more night games. Without having any councillors in Ipswich at the moment there is nowhere to go to get local support.”

Lewis said players wished to escape the extreme Ipswich summer heat. She said they also felt night timeslots created an enhanced atmosphere and would attract larger crowds.

“If each club was to host one day/nighter it might attract sponsors and supporters and give clubs a chance to increase revenue,” she said.