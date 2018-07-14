Ipswich cricket cup a huge hit

BOWLED OVER: Seamers take on the Queensland Indigenous XI as part of the NAIDOC Cup cricket event.

BOWLED OVER: Seamers take on the Queensland Indigenous XI as part of the NAIDOC Cup cricket event. Cordell Richardson

THE region's best indigenous cricket talent was on show at Ipswich's NAIDOC Cup tournament this week.

The PCYC and Souths Diamondbacks Aboriginal Corporation event brought eight teams to compete as part of NAIDOC Week festivities at Ivor Masden Oval.

The Souths Diamondbacks women took out the special 'Because of Her We Can' match, beating the Moonie Cyclones.

Ria Kepa and Keiarah Munro enjoy the action. Cordell Richardson

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard showed off her skills, bowling the first ball of the day.

Uncle Eddie Thompson opened the men's final which resulted in Ipswich Wanderers claiming the NAIDOC Cup, after an exciting run chase against the Souths Diamondbacks.

The South West Indigenous Network Seamers had their first win against the Queensland Indigenous side, taking home the Nev Paulsen Cup.

TOP RIGHT: Robert Parsons and Lee Urbano check out the cricket. Cordell Richardson

The Ipswich Suicide Prevention Action Network launched the first of a number of prevention campaigns to educate and raise awareness of services at the event.

PCYC spokeswoman Angela Watts said organisers were looking forward to next year, when the NAIDOC Cup is expected to be expanded.