Ipswich court told how woman died of multiple stab wounds

THE family of an Ipswich woman allegedly stabbed to death at the hands of her partner has heard details of how she died and how her body was found.

Wayne Ashley O'Sullivan, 47, has been charged with the murder of his partner and mother-of-six Michelle Reynolds, 46, at her Rosewood home during the early hours of April 4, 2016.

In a committal hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday morning, forensic pathologist Dr Bianca Phillips said injuries to Ms Reynold's upper neck and chest were fatal.

She said a 22mm-long fragment of bone was shaved off Ms Reynold's collar bone in one of the injuries.

First responders said they found Ms Reynold's body in the bedroom.

Ambulance officer David Troisi√ told the court nobody answered his knocks at the front door and when he and his partner went inside, they saw a hand and forearm in one of the bedrooms.

"The side door was ajar so we went in through that door. Because we didn't know what we were going to do we went slowly down the corridor," he said.

"I peaked in the rooms as we went past.

"There was no obvious person in there but there appeared to be blood stains on the doona.

"Initially we saw nobody, the bed was ruffled and lumpy, but (my partner) saw a hand."

The hearing continues.