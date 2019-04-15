Ipswich court busy as 18 drink, drug drivers face magistrate

IT WAS a bad way to kick start the New Year for Bradley Midgley when he was caught by police on January 1 driving with a drug detected in his system.

Bradley Andrew Midgley, 26, from Redbank, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on January 1. Midgley was disqualified for six months and fined $1000.

Leah Jenkins, 24, from Northgate, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Fernvale on January 28. She was disqualified one month and fined $300.

Eli Micheal James Salerno, 20, from Camira, lost his licence for three months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Camira on December 23, 2018.

Samuel Svitlik, 48, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on October 13, 2018. Svitlik was disqualified one month and fined $350.

Karen Jeanette Boler, 44, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on December 9, 2018. Boler was fined $400 and his licence disqualified two months. She was issued a restricted licence for work.

Kyle Geoffrey Beckingham, 28, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on February 1, and to another driving offence. His licence was disqualified for 10 months.

Thomas Matthew Penny, 25, from Kenmore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 17. Fined $350, he was disqualified one month.

Kimmet Cufi, 24, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Churchill on November 8, 2018. Cufi was fined $400 and licence disqualified one month.

Tom Gala, 30, from Redbank Plains, was fined $800 and his licence disqualified nine months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 18, 2018; and driving when unlicensed due to demerit points.

Keira Lei Hewson, 34, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Raceview on February 15. Hewson lost her licence for seven months and was fined $750.

Junior Faasuaga Lemaga, 25, from Redbank Plains, was fined $1500 and his licence disqualified 2 ½ years when he pleaded guilty to drink driving; and driving when disqualified at Redbank Plains on December 26.

Mitchell Lee Maynes, 24, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on January 18. His licence was disqualified six months and the court fined him $600.

Andres Eduardo Reina, 36, from Redbank Plains was licence disqualified for one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Mount Ommaney on February 16.

Neil Anthony McIntosh, 35, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving at Acacia Ridge on October 10, 2018. He was fined $900 and lost his licence six months.

Kirsty Jasmine Doreen Anderson, 30, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Redbank Plains on December 9, 2018. She was fined $750 and disqualified for six months.

Leonie Maree Doyle, 25, from Brasall, was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for nine months when she pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Charters Towers on December 2, 2018; and driving a vehicle with no interlock device.

Leeann Daphne Paradies, 54, from Paddington, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence; and driving without due car and attention at Karalee on January 27. Paradies was fined $1500 and lost her licence for 12 months.

Tahlia Paige Jordan, 26, from Coominya, was fined $350 and disqualified one month for drink driving at Coominya on January 9.