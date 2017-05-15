Ipswich couple's win after a tough few years

Gary and Leticia O'Brien from Booval bought an egg cooker and walked away with a car at the Harvey Norman opening on Sunday.

THE past couple of years have been tough for Gary and Leticia O'Brien.

The North Booval couple had several deaths in the family, including their son who went to work and never came home.

This Mother's Day without him was an emotional one for the couple, who arrived home yesterday morning emotionally drained.

Minutes after arriving home the phone rang.

Gary picked it up to hear Mayor Paul Pisasale's voice on the other end, asking him if he paid his rates.

Confused he said he thought he had before the Mayor revealed the couple had won a new car after entering a competition at Harvey Norman.

"I bought an egg cooker for our brother-in-law's birthday and I filled a form out while we were waiting and thought no more about it,” Gary said.

"Then the Mayor called to say we won a five-door Holden Astra.

"It really gave us a lift. It's Mother's Day and not having one of our sons here has been hard. The win has put a really big smile on my wife's face.”

The O'Briens have been wanting a new car for a while but haven't been able to afford one.

”I have a Holden ute that's 17 years old and my wife has been driving a ute that's just too big for her and we were only just talking recently about getting a new car and the fact we couldn't afford it and we'd have to wait,” he said.

"I was overwhelmed to find out we'd won.

"We are still a bit struck by it all.”