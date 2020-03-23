Ipswich couple wins $5000 to explore Australia

Sue and John Stumer won $5000 to travel around Australia. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Sue and John Stumer won $5000 to travel around Australia. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN Ipswich couple have won $5000 to explore Australia.

Sue and John Stumer will wait until the coronavirus situation has passed before choosing where they want to travel after being announced as one of four winners in Newscorp's Aussie Adventure competition.

The married couple won a $5000 Apollo rental voucher to create their own holiday in a campervan, motorhome or 4WD.

Mrs Stumer said they were considering heading up north to the tip of Queensland or driving along the Great Ocean Road.

"My husband thought we might kill each other if we go in a campervan together," she joked.

"The daughter did suggest we could take the two grandchildren … I don't think that will happen.

"I didn't think it was real to start with, I was a bit shocked."