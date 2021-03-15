Ipswich couple devastated after theft of rare 20yo cactus

A CACTUS worth nearly a thousand dollars is among a number of succulents stolen from an Ipswich backyard early on Thursday morning.

Pam Crone and her husband, from Yamanto, were devastated when they woke to find an empty patch in their front garden where their 20-year-old cactus once grew.

“It didn’t take much to work out because they had obviously taken it across the lawn as they’d left a trail of stones from the garden to the driveway,” Pam said.

“They must have had a truck to get it away because you wouldn’t fit it in a car.”

The trail of stones left on the lawn after the mother-in-law's cushion cactus was stolen.

The couple bought the cactus in 2002 from Lightning Ridge when they travelled through rural New South Wales.

“We had grown it from when it was just a little pup,” she said.

“We’ve looked after it this whole time and it’s been a part of our little garden.”

The garden bed where the cactus grew for 20 years before it was stolen.

The succulent grew to a diameter of about 45cm when it was taken from the Crones’ property.

“When I looked it up on the internet I was amazed – they can be valued up to $800,” she said.



Commonly known as a “mother-in-law’s cushion”, the cactus is a rare and endangered species from South America.

Pat said the plant was beautiful, despite being covered in spikes.

“You only have to look at it to decide you wouldn’t touch it – it’s covered in thousands and thousands of spines,” she said.

“Its spines are poisonous and you could get an infection that will last for months.”



Pat and her husband urge whoever took the cactus to return it.

“People are on the lookout and (numerous nursery contacts) have been told about it,” she said.

“So if someone tries to sell it at a nursery, they’re going to get knocked back.”



A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a formal report had been made.

“Police are investigating,” she said.

