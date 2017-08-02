Country musician avoids jail over webcam sex acts with child

FACING THE MUSIC: Neil Clarence Duddy has pleaded guilty to the indecent treatment of a child.

AN Ipswich mum has revealed the horror of discovering a popular country music performer had exposed himself to her 12-year-son via a webcam.

Neil Clarence Duddy, who was caught exposing himself to the boy and sending him links to porn sites, was sentenced to nine months jail suspended for two years after pleading guilty in the Ipswich District Court on Friday.

The court heard he added the boy on Facebook and they would communicate via webcam.

The mother, who can't be identified, said her son had seen the graphic incident on their home computer before the child raised the alarm by telling his mum Duddy was "weird".

Duddy told the boy he "had broken up with his girlfriend and he was pleasing himself".

The 51-year-old country music performer was a popular fixture at hotels and venues around South East Queensland and first befriended the boy's mum when the boy was five.

The boy, who cannot be named for his own protection, took screen shots of the conversation and showed it to his mum.

She said it was a split-second decision to take the screen shots that led to Duddy being charged in an internet-driven society that meant children could not be protected against on-line predators.

"No matter how safe you think your child is, when a predator has their eyes on your child they are not safe," she said.

She said her son had become a recluse since the incident and had difficulty trusting males, including teachers and her son's bright and bubbly nature had changed.

"I have so many mixed emotions, I'm so cranky that someone could have done this. It makes me so sick and angry," she said.

"We can protect (our son), he never has to see him again but there was no warning. (Duddy) was a very nice and polite and friendly to everyone. He outsmarted me.

"You can't pick them, he really did abuse the friendship we had and used that to his advantage with my son to gain his trust before starting the grooming process."

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court on Friday, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said an internet-driven society had created the capacity for Duddy's type of offending.

"As parents by giving our children access to the internet we are putting in their hands the capacity to be offended against," he said.

Judge Horeneman-Wren suspended the sentence on grounds Duddy had no criminal history. Duddy pleaded guilty to one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 by exposure and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years.