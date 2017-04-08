27°
Ipswich council's green light on financial sustainability

Joel Gould
| 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SOLID: Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay was pleased with the Queensland Audit Office review of the council.
SOLID: Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay was pleased with the Queensland Audit Office review of the council. David Nielsen

THE FINANCIAL sustainability of Ipswich City Council has been given the green light by the Queensland Audit Office (QAO).

The QAO's report to Parliament on all councils ranks them on financial sustainability and governance criteria with green, yellow and red light symbols awarded on certain criteria.

Ipswich council's operating surplus ratio of 1.56% saw it awarded a green light.

The QAO said it "considers councils that consistently achieve operating surplus and expect that they can do so in the future, having regard to asset management and community service level needs, as financially sustainable”.

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said the positive operating surplus ratio was a key measure of financial sustainability.

"It means that council has sufficient revenue in the year to cover its operating costs including non-cash expenses like depreciation,” he said.

"A positive ratio also indicates council has surplus revenue to support funding capital expenditure or to hold in reserve.”

Mr Lindsay said the financial sustainability measures outlined in the QAO report to Parliament, whilst important indicators, are only at a point in time and in relation to the one financial year.

"Council reviews and monitors its financial position and sustainability through a number of measures including ratios, 10-year financial modelling, cash flow forecasting and asset management planning,” he said.

"In addition Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC) reviews council's position and modelling annually.

"The last full credit review by QTC rated Ipswich City Council as having adequate capacity to meet its financial commitments in the short to medium-term and an acceptable capacity in the long-term.”

On the net financial liabilities ratio ranking, Ipswich council received a yellow star for its 74% ratio. This indicates "some concern over the ability to repay debt from operating revenue” according to the QAO.

"Council is in a strong financial position and we have no concerns over our ability to repay debt,” Mr Lindsay said in response.

"Council prepares 10-year financial plans as part of the budget process which indicates council's debt position significantly reducing over the forecast period. The ratio is one measure and looks at total liabilities (less current assets) over operating revenue. It does not take into consideration current assets including cash at bank.

"Council has a strong cash position with cash and investments in excess of $150m as per the audited financial statement at 30 June 2016.”

Ipswich council received as asset sustainability ratio of 83% - at the high end and best end of the scale in the 'moderate' ranking.

" Council has well established asset management plans and practices which are key inputs into Ipswich City Council's financial planning and especially our annual budget process,” Mr Lindsay said.

"Through the budget process funding is allocated to replace assets based on the asset management plan.

"The asset sustainability ratio measures capital expenditure on replacement of assets in the year compared to depreciation. Whilst the ratio is an averaged ratio; capital expenditure on the replacement of assets is not always smooth and depends on a number of factors including the age and condition of the assets.”

In relation to financial governance the council received a 'red light' on control activities. This signifies more than two significant deficiencies reported to management. Mr Lindsay said that through external and internal audit and business review processes, activities and processes are "sometimes found which can be improved”.

"Council has practices in place to ensure any identified risks are addressed and monitored,” he said.

Overall, Ipswich council was ranked as "generally effective” on risk assessment, information and communication controls, monitoring activities and the quality of financial statements.

"Council generally has effective internal controls as indicated by the other QAO assessed measures supported by a strong framework of policies, processes and procedures,” Mr Lindsay said.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich city council jim lindsay queensland audit office

