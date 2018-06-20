Menu
Several councillors contacted by the QT said they were unaware of what Mr Hincliffe's statement would contain.
Claudia Baxter
Council News

Ipswich council's future revealed within the hour

Hayden Johnson
Helen Spelitis
by and
20th Jun 2018 9:56 AM
STIRLING Hinchliffe is expected to issue a second show-cause notice to Ipswich City Council today.

He will make a statement at Parliament House this morning, almost seven weeks since the first show-cause notice was issued.

Mr Hinchliffe is expected to issue a fresh notice for councillors to explain why they should keep their jobs.

Tomorrow marks 21 days since Mr Hinchliffe received the council's response to his first notice.

Several councillors contacted by the QT said they were unaware of what Mr Hincliffe's statement would contain.

Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke said he was unaware of any pending announcement but was hopeful the Minister's announcement would not result in the councillors losing their elected positions.

"Fingers crossed," he said. "Let's hope common sense prevails."

The Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation into the Ipswich City Council has so far seen 15 people face more than 70 charges.

Ipswich Queensland Times

