City councillors summoned to meeting

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH councillors will hold a special meeting today to discuss a lease agreement relating to its new administration building.

In a notice to councillors, acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar scheduled a meeting for January 19 to discuss arrangements about the lease in association with the construction of the council's new building.

After deliberations in December the council engaged consultants McGrath Nicol to conduct a detailed analysis of the options available to the council in relation to a build or own arrangement and the costs and benefits of an alternative delivery model.

"That analysis has been completed and guided by additional financial and legal advice. A further report has been prepared for council's consideration," Mr Kellar wrote.

"A confidential presentation and briefing will be provided by the consultants at the special meeting.

"As the report is commercial in confidence, council may wish to consider its detail in closed session."

The council will hold its first round of committee meetings on January 22.