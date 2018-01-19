Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

City councillors summoned to meeting

Hayden Johnson
by

IPSWICH councillors will hold a special meeting today to discuss a lease agreement relating to its new administration building.

In a notice to councillors, acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar scheduled a meeting for January 19 to discuss arrangements about the lease in association with the construction of the council's new building.

After deliberations in December the council engaged consultants McGrath Nicol to conduct a detailed analysis of the options available to the council in relation to a build or own arrangement and the costs and benefits of an alternative delivery model.

"That analysis has been completed and guided by additional financial and legal advice. A further report has been prepared for council's consideration," Mr Kellar wrote.

"A confidential presentation and briefing will be provided by the consultants at the special meeting.

"As the report is commercial in confidence, council may wish to consider its detail in closed session."

The council will hold its first round of committee meetings on January 22.

Topics:  building and construction ipswich city council ipswich property

Ipswich Queensland Times
Three little words, four days of retail pain

premium_icon Three little words, four days of retail pain

THE State Government is scrambling to fix a “blockbuster stuff-up” that would force major retailers to close their doors for four straight days over Easter.

Driver in serious condition following highway rollover

A person is in a critical condition following an accident on the Bruce Highway near Morayfield. File picture

Firies had to cut the person from the wreckage

Police looking for person who tried to set fire to 'Wall-E'

A fire started in the grass around the yellow trailer camera, commonly known as Wall-E, beside the highway at Karalee.

Speed camera footage collected as part of investigations

TRAFFIC CHAOS: Car on roof causes commuter hell on highway

Northbound lanes of the M1 are blocked at Beenleigh following a multi-vehicle crash.

COMMUTERS travelling into Brisbane should expect a slow run

Local Partners