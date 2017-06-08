REVEALED: Councillor used work email to share mayoral poll

AN IPSWICH councillor used his official email to invite people to vote for him in an online poll on who should be the city's next mayor.

Yesterday at 11.32am Cr Morrison sent an email from his council account to friends and family with a link to a Courier Mail online poll inviting people to vote for him.

The email suggests circulating the online poll for others to vote and includes advice to share it via email, rather than Facebook.

The use of an official email account in this way could breach the councillors code of conduct, specifically requirements for limits on personal use including;

Not utilising an official council email for "pursuing any external private business, personal gain or profit".

The QT understands a formal complaint will be lodged by another sitting councillor regarding the use of an official email account, in relation to Cr Morrison's email titled 'Pole (sic) on next Mayor'.

The email reads;

"If you would like to vote for me on line below feel free ." (sic)

"If you want to pass around friends I suggest by email not FB."

An email sent by Councillor David Morrison on Wednesday morning, obtained by the QT.

Below was a link to the Courier Mail poll.

As of 9.30am Thursday, Cr Morrison was significantly ahead in the Courier Mail poll, which is not scientific but based on the opinions of readers who choose to participate.

The results of the Courier Mail online poll as at 9.30am, Thursday.

Yesterday afternoon Cr David Morrison told the QT he was undecided about whether he would run for mayor.

The QT has contacted Cr Morrison for comment.

Within 12 weeks Ipswich residents will head back to the polls to vote for a new leader.

It comes after Paul Pisasale's shock resignation as mayor of Ipswich amid a CCC investigation and allegations he was stopped by police at Melbourne Airport with $50,000 in cash.

Mr Pisasale has denied any wrong doing.

