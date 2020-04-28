Council wants to be envy of country with transparency hub

IPSWICH is aspiring to be the "gold standard" for other councils across Australia, with its new council voting to establish a landmark hub to improve transparency.

At the council's first meeting, it passed a mayoral minute motion to set up a transparency and integrity hub.

It will provide residents with direct access to past and present financial data and other material from council and its controlled entities.

Only veteran councillor Paul Tully did not vote in support of the initiative, choosing to abstain from voting.

An important first step from new mayor Teresa Harding to move Ipswich away from the mistakes of the past, she said it would "enable data driven decision making" and "rebuild trust".

It is hoped the public will easily be able to access, analyse and download data sets from a user-friendly technology platform.

She wants Ipswich City Council's processes to be the envy of others around the country.

"The new council comes in at a time of many years of turmoil," Cr Harding said.

"This is just the start.

"We must not ever go back to the dark days of deal making."

It would cost about $200,000 to establish with $100,000 assigned from the budget each year to maintain it.

"It's going out to open market and tender," Cr Harding said.

It is expected council staff will manage the hub once it is set up.

At the first meeting of the new council, Cr Harding acknowledged the hardship being felt by the community due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are new council who want to serve you," she said.

"We are also human and not perfect.

"Our community is hurting and I feel your pain, I promise your council will play its part in leading our communities recovery."