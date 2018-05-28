Ipswich council wants to recruit city's youth

IPSWICH council wants to recruit the city's youth.

Nominations are now open for people aged 16-25 to join the Ipswich Youth Advisory Council, a special council for the city's youth to have their voice heard.

Elected youth will get a first-hand insight into how local government works and be able to influence council decision-making.

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council is a youth engagement initiative for young people aged 16 to 25. The goal of IYAC is to ensure Ipswich's young people are heard on the issues they care about and are empowered to undertake change-making initiatives across the city.

Elected youth will be able to develop their own youth initiatives and events for young people, develop leadership, planning, administration, community engagement, research and teamwork skills, work with and collaborate with other young people, community groups and services, be an active member of the local community, build networks and contacts in Ipswich and further abroad, learn how local government works, influence decision-making and be a part of the process.

Criteria:

Ipswich City Council is looking for young people aged 16-25 living in the Ipswich region who are:

Dedicated, enthusiastic and committed to young people issues which affect and matter to them

Keen to learn new skills and experience personal development

Interested in becoming involved in and planning and development of youth events and initiatives

Willing to represent the youth of Ipswich at a range of events and other duties

Able to listen and respect the views of his/her peer group

All applicants will have to be prepared to commit to the Ipswich Youth Advisory Council for a minimum of 12 months and maximum of two years. After the successful completion of a two year term, applicants will be required to re-apply for IYAC (providing age requirements are met)

Attend meetings which will be held monthly (at first, but to be determined by IYAC members) from 4.30 pm - 6.00pm and more frequently as required

Participate in local community events, forums and activities (both day and night events) on week days, weekends and during school holidays (as required).

See ipswich.qld.gov.au/community/children-and-youth/youth-advisory-council for details and to apply.