Ipswich council using 'delaying tactics'

IPSWICH City Council's move to take the State Government to the Supreme Court to overturn the show-cause notice is 'gravely disappointing', according to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

"It's gravely disappointing to see Ipswich City Council hiding behind new legal proceedings that clearly aren't in the best interests of the city," Mr Hinchliffe said.



"Residents, ratepayers and businesses deserve transparent and accountable leadership - they want a council they can have confidence in.



"I am more determined than ever to address any governance shortcomings at Ipswich City Council, which is why I've issued a show cause notice that includes a right of reply.



"Council's delaying tactics in seeking to circumvent the legal process already underway will only create more uncertainty and confusion for the people of Ipswich.



"I will not hesitate to use any powers at my disposal, or seek new powers if necessary, to ensure Council is able to serve the Ipswich community and its best interests.



"I will monitor tomorrow's proceedings closely, and any actions I take will be focused solely on restoring transparency and accountability at Ipswich City Council."