Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe
Council News

Ipswich council using 'delaying tactics'

27th Jun 2018 11:58 AM

IPSWICH City Council's move to take the State Government to the Supreme Court to overturn the show-cause notice is 'gravely disappointing', according to  Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Mr Hinchliffe said residents, ratepayers and businesses deserved transparent and accountable leadership.

He said he would monitor proceedings closely, and 'any actions would be focused solely on restoring transparency and accountability at Ipswich City Council'.

"It's gravely disappointing to see Ipswich City Council hiding behind new legal proceedings that clearly aren't in the best interests of the city," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"Residents, ratepayers and businesses deserve transparent and accountable leadership - they want a council they can have confidence in.

"I am more determined than ever to address any governance shortcomings at Ipswich City Council, which is why I've issued a show cause notice that includes a right of reply.

"Council's delaying tactics in seeking to circumvent the legal process already underway will only create more uncertainty and confusion for the people of Ipswich.

"I will not hesitate to use any powers at my disposal, or seek new powers if necessary, to ensure Council is able to serve the Ipswich community and its best interests.

"I will monitor tomorrow's proceedings closely, and any actions I take will be focused solely on restoring transparency and accountability at Ipswich City Council."

Related Items

Show More
council dismissal ipswich city council local government stirling hinchliffe supreme court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How Federal Government's funding freeze hit USQ

    premium_icon REVEALED: How Federal Government's funding freeze hit USQ

    News THE University of Southern Queensland will lose $29 million of funding under the Federal Government's university funding freeze, announced last year.

    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Business The store will temporarily close for 10 days next month

    • 27th Jun 2018 11:15 AM
    No major projects prompt council to ask state, feds for cash

    premium_icon No major projects prompt council to ask state, feds for cash

    Council News The budget has a $42 million drop in capital works funding

    Rookie operator 'should have shut down ride'

    premium_icon Rookie operator 'should have shut down ride'

    News The inquest's eighth day is underway.

    • 27th Jun 2018 10:49 AM

    Local Partners