Ipswich council reacts to Qld Budget

CASH INJECTION: The $42.1 million announced for refurbishments at Borallon's former prison will create work.

NO ONE could claim Ipswich has been ignored in the latest State Government Budget.

A fully-funded drug court will return to the city, the hospital has received a significant cash injection and planning to relieve the daily traffic jam near Tivoli State School will continue.

While many of the projects funded in the budget had already been announced, the budget papers clearly lay out the overall investment in the city.

The various projects represent more than $1 billion worth of funding for Ipswich and the surrounding region.

Acting mayor Paul Tully said the council "couldn't complain".

"We haven't been ignored here in Ipswich," Cr Tully said.

"It's a really excellent budget for us.

"It will create jobs but also provides new and improved infrastructure across a whole range of matters including schools, hospitals, roads and the environment."

Some projects Ipswich has been pushing for - such as upgrades for Queensland Raceway - didn't appear in the budget, but that's no reason to be disappointed, Cr Tully said.

"This is a wide-ranging commitment to the city and we really can't complain,' he said.

For Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard, projected job creation for the area was the icing on the cake.

Ms Howard said government spending through capital works programs, including the Ipswich Motorway upgrade, would boost employment opportunities for Ipswich residents.

"Ipswich has some significant investment in the area, but overall what warms my heart is the job creation that we have seen," Mr Howard said.

"I am also quite excited a drug court will be returning to Ipswich."

The Drug Court program helps offenders overcome their drug dependence and criminal behaviour by connecting offenders and users with rehabilitation services.

Ipswich was home to a drug court but the program was scrapped under Campbell Newman's LNP government in 2012.

"We really need this," Ms Howard said.

"This will help tackle the ice problem and it shows that, as a government, we not only stick to our election commitments, we understand the issue."

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden agreed with Ms Howard that job creation was the centrepiece of this budget but was also chuffed to see many of his funding requests honoured by the Government.

He said the $42.1 million dedicated to the continued refurbishment of the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre would create work for local tradies while injecting cash into the community via local suppliers and businesses.

"My focus has always been on jobs, infrastructure, school, public safety and health," Mr Madden said.

"This budget has delivered on all those things for Ipswich."

Mr Madden also secured $70,000 to continue a design study at the Mount Crosby Rd interchange to relieve congestion in the area.