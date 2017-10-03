Ipswich Council insurance to cover legal fees of CCC accused

TWO top Ipswich bureaucrats charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission are having their legal fees covered by council's insurance policy.

The assistance provided to the suspended bureaucrats - former Ipswich council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley - contrasts with legal expenses not being covered for the former mayor of Ipswich, Paul Pisasale, following his spectacular resignation and court appearance this year on charges including extortion.

The CCC in September laid charges against Lindsay and Maudsley.

Mr Lindsay, who ran the council for more than three years, faces charges including allegedly disclosing a confidential document and of official corruption. Mr Maudsley has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged incidents between September and November last year. He is accused of abusing his authority to benefit an Ipswich contractor, Wayne Innes, in a deal that allegedly caused financial detriment to another business.

