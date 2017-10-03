26°
News

Ipswich Council insurance to cover legal fees of CCC accused

by Liam Walsh, Kelmeny Fraser, The Courier-Mail

TWO top Ipswich bureaucrats charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission are having their legal fees covered by council's insurance policy.

The assistance provided to the suspended bureaucrats - former Ipswich council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley - contrasts with legal expenses not being covered for the former mayor of Ipswich, Paul Pisasale, following his spectacular resignation and court appearance this year on charges including extortion.

The CCC in September laid charges against Lindsay and Maudsley.

Mr Lindsay, who ran the council for more than three years, faces charges including allegedly disclosing a confidential document and of official corruption. Mr Maudsley has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged incidents between September and November last year. He is accused of abusing his authority to benefit an Ipswich contractor, Wayne Innes, in a deal that allegedly caused financial detriment to another business.

Read a full report at couriermail.com.au

Topics:  ccc crime and corruption commission ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
How you can get cheaper parking at Ipswich Hospital

How you can get cheaper parking at Ipswich Hospital

Carers and patients may qualify for parking concessions at hospital

Mystery creature a winner for Ipswich artist

The metalwork is done, now it just needs the lighting.

Ipswich father spends more than 500 hours on quirky sculpture

Spectacular views make climb up Mt Barney worthwhile

OUT AND ABOUT: Kate Bennie's family and friends at the summit of Mount Barney.

The boys agreed it was the most challenging mountain they had hiked.

Calls for volunteers to help paint flood affected home

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is calling for help from people to help paint flood victim, Lauraine Ormond's house in a day

Lauraine Ormond's house has been in disrepair since the 2011 floods

Local Partners