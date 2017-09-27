27°
Ipswich council chief fronts court on CCC misconduct charge

John Weekes
by

A SENIOR Ipswich City Council officer charged with misconduct has faced court on Wednesday morning.

Craig Maudsley, chief operating officer of the council's works, parks and recreation department, was charged with misconduct in public office following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Former Ipswich City Council Chief Operating Officer of works, parks and recreation, Craig Maudsley, arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Maudsley is facing a charge of misconduct in public office following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation. AAP Image/Darren England

At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, he was bailed on the condition he have no contact with Colmine Consulting or with Ipswich City Council contractor Wayne Innes.

The case will next be heard on October 30.

Mr Maudsley, 54, made no comment in court or after the hearing.

He was suspended from work duties, with full pay, after he was charged earlier this month. -NewsRegional

