Andrew Antoniolli in court over bail conditions

SUSPENDED Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning for a hearing on his bail conditions.

Antoniolli is facing seven fraud charges following his arrest on May 2 and was arrested again later that month and charged with breaching his bail.

The hearing related to a bail variation last month in which a condition that Antoniolli not contact witnesses was inadvertently removed.

It was reinstated this morning with the consent of Antoniolli's legal team.

Lawyer for the Director of Public Prosecutions Sam Bain said the removal of the bail conditions by Police Prosecutions was "as a result of a misunderstanding".

He also told the court the non-contact condition was reasonable and gave several instances where Antoniolli had contacted either witnesses or employees of council.

Antoniolli. (AAP Image/Darren England)

That included a discussion with council chief executive Sean Madigan, a witness in the fraud matter, and a visit to council in which discussions were held in relation to the "QP9" police brief of evidence.

Antoniolli's lawyer Dominic Brunello told the court while it consented to the bail variation, it did "not indicate an admission of any allegation".

He also said there was no suggestion by the defence that the conduct of Police Prosecutor Rebecca McDonald was anything but an honest mistake.

Antoniolli appeared upbeat before the bail mention, chatting casually with his lawyer in court.

He wore a light suit jacket, dark pants and boots.

Antoniolli remains suspended on full pay pending legislation being introduced to sack the council.

He has denied any wrongdoing.