Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Suspended Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Magistrates Court, on Friday. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Suspended Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli arrives at Ipswich Magistrates Court, on Friday. (AAP Image/Darren England)
News

Andrew Antoniolli in court over bail conditions

by Kelmeny Fraser
20th Jul 2018 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSPENDED Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning for a hearing on his bail conditions.

Antoniolli is facing seven fraud charges following his arrest on May 2 and was arrested again later that month and charged with breaching his bail.

The hearing related to a bail variation last month in which a condition that Antoniolli not contact witnesses was inadvertently removed.

It was reinstated this morning with the consent of Antoniolli's legal team.

Lawyer for the Director of Public Prosecutions Sam Bain said the removal of the bail conditions by Police Prosecutions was "as a result of a misunderstanding".

He also told the court the non-contact condition was reasonable and gave several instances where Antoniolli had contacted either witnesses or employees of council.

 

Antoniolli. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Antoniolli. (AAP Image/Darren England)

 

That included a discussion with council chief executive Sean Madigan, a witness in the fraud matter, and a visit to council in which discussions were held in relation to the "QP9" police brief of evidence.

Antoniolli's lawyer Dominic Brunello told the court while it consented to the bail variation, it did "not indicate an admission of any allegation".

He also said there was no suggestion by the defence that the conduct of Police Prosecutor Rebecca McDonald was anything but an honest mistake.

Antoniolli appeared upbeat before the bail mention, chatting casually with his lawyer in court.

He wore a light suit jacket, dark pants and boots.

Antoniolli remains suspended on full pay pending legislation being introduced to sack the council.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

andrew antoniolli ipswich ipswich council ipswich mayor

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: 16 people Ipswich police want to speak to

    PHOTOS: 16 people Ipswich police want to speak to

    Crime Do you know these people? They are wanted following a series of crimes

    LNP declares its coming for Labor's Ipswich heartland

    premium_icon LNP declares its coming for Labor's Ipswich heartland

    Politics Deb Frecklington has laid out plans to take the government's seats

    Davison reveals supercars fast lap secrets

    premium_icon Davison reveals supercars fast lap secrets

    Motor Sports Will Davison took the QT round the track for the quickest time

    Tenders now open for school solar panel rollout

    Tenders now open for school solar panel rollout

    News Here's how the program will be rolled out

    • 20th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners