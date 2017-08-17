RACEWAY RUCKUS: Ipswich Council accused of threats, bullying

Queensland Racing has accused Ipswich City Council of intimidation and bullying in an “self-aggrandising” attempt to take control of Willowbank Raceway.

THE under-fire Ipswich City Council has been accused of attempting a hostile takeover of one of Australia's leading motorsport precincts.

Queensland Raceways has accused the council of intimidation and bullying in an "self-aggrandising" attempt to take control of the raceway.

The council plans to redevelop the Willowbank precinct into an "internationally recognised motorsport and events precinct".

The raceway is on council-owned land that was gifted to it by the Federal Government but the raceway and facilities were not set up using ratepayer funds.

