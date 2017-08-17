33°
News

RACEWAY RUCKUS: Ipswich Council accused of threats, bullying

Charlie Peel | 17th Aug 2017 10:31 AM Updated: 10:40 AM
Queensland Racing has accused Ipswich City Council of intimidation and bullying in an “self-aggrandising” attempt to take control of Willowbank Raceway.
THE under-fire Ipswich City Council has been accused of attempting a hostile takeover of one of Australia's leading motorsport precincts.

Queensland Raceways has accused the council of intimidation and bullying in an "self-aggrandising" attempt to take control of the raceway.

The council plans to redevelop the Willowbank precinct into an "internationally recognised motorsport and events precinct".

The raceway is on council-owned land that was gifted to it by the Federal Government but the raceway and facilities were not set up using ratepayer funds.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  ipswich council willowbank