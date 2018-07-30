Menu
REALITY SHOW: Ipswich traffic policeman Matthew will star in Survivor Champions Vs Contenders.
Ipswich cop 'villain' on reality TV show Survivor

29th Jul 2018 5:30 PM

IPSWICH traffic cop Matthew has seen enough episodes of Survivor to know being honest is not always the way to win.

The 35-year-old upcoming reality TV star contender on the hit show Survivor, turned police man, is aiming to keep his occupation secret when he is thrust into the wilderness.

"People will either love me or hate me, there won't be a middle," he said.

"I feel I'll probably be perceived as a villain but I think once I make the final two, people will realise I just stood up for myself the entire way and didn't let anyone get the better of me.

"I want to prove to myself I have the ability to outwit people. I've always believed I am one step ahead of people when coming up with a plan to win and Survivor will be the best place to find out how good I really am."

Matthew says his mum is one of his biggest influences and someone he wants to make proud.

"She taught me when times get tough, you dig deeper until you win," Matthew said.

"It's easy to get up and leave but you don't get rewarded at the end. I prefer to win."

As a traffic police officer, Matthew is also ready to take on anyone who has a go at him.

He admits, nobody likes a traffic cop.

A lover of travel, Matthew has spent seven months living in Africa and travelling to 77 countries around the world.

"Most of the places I have visited are in third world countries where most people wouldn't consider going to," he said.

"The 77 countries I've been to aren't the tourist traps like Europe, that's too easy and I don't do easy."

Australian Survivor Champions Vs Contenders premiers on TEN Wednesday August 1 at 7.30pm.

