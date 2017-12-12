Ipswich cop says he wasn't stealing, it was an IOU

A police officer fined for stealing from a police social club says it was an 'IOU' situation.

A police officer fined for stealing from a police social club says it was an 'IOU' situation. iStock

A COP charged with stealing from a police social club says it was an "IOU” situation.

Philip Leslie Lickorish resigned from Queensland Police Service before his appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Court papers show he was accused of stealing "cash and food items” in October from the Yamanto police station social club.

The 47-year-old was charged on October 30.

Lickorish pleaded guilty last week and was fined $1500.

No conviction was recorded.

"The court process was fair and just,” Lickorish said on Tuesday

"I stated in court that it was an IOU situation, not stealing.”

"I have already resigned from the QPS.”

Court papers showed police internal investigators charged him with the offence.

QPS told NewsRegional on Tuesday "all relevant court matters relating to the officer involved in this matter have now been finalised in the Brisbane Magistrates Court”.

"The former sergeant submitted his resignation to the QPS effective December 1,” police added.

QPS on October 31 made a public statement, saying a Southern Region officer had been suspended.

Earlier this year, Lickorish was a sergeant with Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad. -NewsRegional