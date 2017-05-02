Cooks from Ipswich impress MasterChef judges

TWO Ipswich cooks have proven they have what it takes to compete on MasterChef.

Redbank father Ben Ungermann and Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson both impressed the reality cooking show's judges in tonight's season nine premiere, earning two coveted spots in the Top 24.

Ungermann, 32, paid homage to his Dutch heritage with his dish - crispy-skinned trout on a crusted stamppot in fish broth.

Ben Ungermann's MasterChef audition dish. Channel 10

"The stamppot is delicious. I have just one word - lekker," judge Matt Preston said, using the Dutch word for 'tasty'.

Stevenson, 24, earned praise for her fusion of Italian and Vietnamese flavours.

Gary Mehigan called her 'pho-paccio', which combined raw beef with the traditional pho soup, 'bloody delicious'.

Nicole Stevenson's MasterChef audition dish. Channel 10

Matt Preston added: "This idea of putting carpaccio on the bottom and then pouring the pho on top it's really clever. It's a nice twist on a classic idea."

Stevenson is a long-time MasterChef fan inspired by past contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Adam Liaw and Billie McKay.

"It was something my boyfriend Henry and I always watch together, but I never thought I was good enough," she said.

"He thought I was and peer pressured me into applying at the last minute."

Nicole Stevenson watches as the MasterChef judges taste her dish. Channel 10

Ungermann believes his biggest challenge going into the Top 24 will be desserts.

"Coming into the competition I was absolutely terrified of desserts and baking," he said.

"You have to be on point with your measurements."

The MasterChef auditions continue on the show tomorrow night when Maggie Beer guest stars.