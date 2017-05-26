Ipswich cook faces elimination round on MasterChef

24°
Seanna Cronin | 26th May 2017 7:50 AM
Willowbank's Nicole Stevenson is a contestant on MasterChef Australia. Supplied by Channel 10.
Willowbank's Nicole Stevenson is a contestant on MasterChef Australia. Supplied by Channel 10. Ben Cronje

NICOLE Stevenson is relieved to have survived sweet week on MasterChef

The talented cook, who grew up in Willowbank, avoided elimination last night after her team lost Wednesday's dessert greenhouse challenge.

"That was my third elimination challenge and I definitely was very relieved,” she told the QT.

"Desserts are not my strong point and I've never been more nervous knowing I was in an elimination than I was on dessert week. There were a lot of tears that morning.”

Despite being out of her depth the 24-year-old, who left her job as a medical administrator to pursue a career in food, said she finished sweet week with a renewed confidence in her abilities.

"Viewers didn't see but I got good reviews in the invention test, which was a huge confidence booster,” she said.

"It was only the third dessert I'd made (on the show) and I was really happy with my feedback that day. If I had to make a dessert I would have been OK after that point.”

Nicole admits to a few cringe-worthy moments watching herself on the small screen.

"You forget there's a camera man taking footage of you,” she said.

"There was one moment during home cooking week when I said on national TV I was too cheap to buy equipment. It's definitely an experience watching yourself.”

Nicole will be back in familiar territory on Sunday night when the contestants face a Thai cooking challenge set by renowned chef David Thompson.

"I was super excited David was there,” she said.

"I love Asian food and I've done a lot of backpacking through Thailand. His Thai food isn't refined at all. It's exactly what you'd find on the streets of Thailand and I love how he's being so true to the cuisine.”

After the show Nicole plans on starting up her own food truck and eventually wants to have her own café or restaurant.

"From this point on in my life I can't imagine having a career full time that's not food; it's totally cemented in my mind,” she said.

"The food truck I'm working on is a croquette stall, but with an Asian twist to them.”

MasterChef Australia continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

