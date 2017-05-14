22°
Ipswich convicts on the run from jail

Beryl Johnston, Times Past | 14th May 2017 5:00 AM
This man stands tall in his police uniform of former days.
This man stands tall in his police uniform of former days.

THE following article re: "The Convict Elements” at Ipswich read "right throughout the file references to runaway convicts, ticket of leave men, leg irons, chains and other grisly reminders of the old prison system, occur frequently”.

The government was especially keen to keep the efficiency of the police force at high standard and insisted that all arms and other equipment should be in perfect order.

One memo (dated March 15, 1848) declared that all arms used by the police in the Ipswich district must be fitted with percussions locks and must be of a superior description.

If injured by neglect or the want of the proper care, the expense of repair, or full cost in the event of loss, was charged against the pay of the constable who might be to blame in the matter.

The Bench of Magistrates also was required to submit a special "arms” report annually.

The same thing applied to horses that had been injured wither through neglect or misconduct of the constables.

One of the earliest police centres established in the district was at Cressbrook, but after a time it was found necessary to close it down and an order was made "that the stationery and printed forms may be retained for the use of the police at Ipswich together with the leg irons and marching chains should they be required”.

After the new Court House at the corner of Roderick and East Sts was completed in 1859/60 it was recorded that, "the office staff must consist of a clerk (to be paid at the rate of 100 pounds a year) a chief constable (75 pounds a year) and two ordinary constables who were to be paid one shilling and sixpence a day plus rations and three pence a day in lieu of clothing. The lock-keeper also was allowed one shilling and sixpence a day and rations. As a special concession, the ordinary constables were to be provided with horses at the expense of the public.

The department stated that no horse rations, except corn, would be allowed, except in a case of absolute necessity.

DEATH OF IPSWICH CATERER

The death occurred on August 7, 1894 of the well-known cater Mr Frederick Whitehouse.

Mr Whitehouse had come to Ipswich in 1863 He worked as a general baker with Mr Holt in Bell Street for some time, then with a Mr Gulland who had a sub-contract at the building of the Bremer Bridge.

Following this he was employed in Mr G Wrights Bakery in Brisbane Street.

Mr Whitehouse's first big catering job was when the Duke of Edinburgh came to Ipswich in 1868. Later his services were in great demand at other social functions and he catered also in Brisbane as well as all the principal towns in south Queensland. The tin mines at Stanthorpe attracted "Gential Fred” as he was known and he spent 6 months there before returning to Ipswich and opening his own bakery business in Nicholas St. at another time Fred did the catering at the Exhibition building, Brisbane when the sons of the Prince of Wales. - Princes Edward and George - came to Australia.

Apart from his business, Frederick Whitehouse was interested in the development of coal mining and was chairman of the Rosewood Coal and Coke Company.

BANK OF NEW SOUTH WALES

The Ipswich branch of the Bank of New South Wales was opened on the 24th September 1853. This was when the Bank was situated in a building just below the Post Office.

In the years 1863/64 a more substantial Bank building was erected at the corner of Brisbane & East Streets, Ipswich.

The original Bank had been established down South in 1846 and by 1853 had 6 Branches and 3 agencies in Sydney, an office in London and Headquarters in Sydney.

The Queensland Times on September 24, 1908 recorded the fact that because the Bank of N.S.W. was celebrating its Jubilee event a red ensign was flown and 10 guineas was given to the Ipswich Hospital as a donation, along with the usual yearly subscription of 3 guineas.

The balance sheets of the bank showed that in1853 the deposits stood at 2,056,266 pounds fifteen shillings and seven pence, while the reserve found totalled 40,067 pounds three shillings and fourpence. In August 1908, the deposits with accrued interest increased to 212,343,062 pounds eight shillings and threepence, the paid-up capital to 2,000,000 pounds and the reserve fund to 1,315,000 pounds.

The first manager of the Ipswich branch of the Bank of New South Wales was W Craies 1853/55.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beryl johnston history ipswich times past

