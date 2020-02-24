Ipswich community house needs your help

Gailes Community House is seeking volunteers to help keep its many community program’s alive.

Centre Co-ordinator Delphine Legros said the house ran a variety of programs but had recently come into a volunteer shortage.

“We’re seeking volunteers to help with our programs so that they stay – the volunteers we do have need more help,” Ms Legros said.

“Our biggest one we’re looking for volunteers for is the Budget Grub Hub Program.”

Ms Delphine said the Budget Grub Hub program was the most popular and the most time consuming for volunteers to put together.

“Our Budget Grub Hub is our budget food shop and a lot of hours go into making it run every week,” Ms Legros said.

“We pick up our food from the Food Bank, which is in Morningside, so we need someone to pick up the food from there.

“We run our shop from our back shed which also doubles up as a lot of other thing.

“We have to put up our shop every week, that needs to be packed away again so the space can be used for something else.”

The community house, which is a not for profit, has been operating in the Gailes community for nearly 18 years.

“We’re only a staffing team of three and we’re all part time,” Ms Legros said.

“The big thing is if we don’t have volunteers helping, we’re probably looking at the closure of that program.

“At the moment the volunteers we do have are doing everything and it’s burning them out.”

To find out how you can help visit the Gailes Community House Facebook page or call 3879 3004.