Ipswich community centre to celebrate double milestone

Gailes Community House is inviting the public down to their birthday celebrations on June 30.

Gailes Community House is inviting the public down to their birthday celebrations on June 30. Rob Williams

PARTIES are often held to celebrate milestones and for the team at Gailes Community House, they have two big reasons to bring out the balloons and streamers.

On June 30, the community centre will be opening their doors and inviting residents to come on down to partake in all the fun of their 16th birthday party.

There will be cake, party food, games, entertainment and more.

Gailes Community House co-ordinator Cassie Paton said the day was to recognise all the hard work the community had done over the years.

"This centre was formed by the community for the community to use," she said.

"We want to celebrate the centre and all the people who made it happen.

"We would like to see as many old faces as possible. We hope the people who were responsible in getting the community centre up and running will be there.

"For any community centre to be open this long is an exciting thing."

The birthday party will also coincide with an award ceremony.

Gailes Community House was announced as the inaugural winner of the Jordan Greats Community Group award, which was given to them by MP for Jordan Charise Mullen.

On her Facebook page, Ms Mullen said "this group of amazing volunteers assist the community to band together, get to know their neighbours and encourage social connection, developing a positive and well-connected suburb of Gailes".

The event will be held from 11am-1pm at 30 Karina St, Gailes.