Ipswich commercial property to change hands in 2020

Plenty of commercial properties were bought and sold in Ipswich in 2020.

Plenty of commercial properties were bought and sold in Ipswich in 2020.

IN THE face of disruption caused by COVID, the real estate world continued to tick throughout Ipswich.

Commercial properties in the inner-city suburbs and CBD were bought and sold, with shops, eateries, warehouses, office blocks and more changing hands during 2020.

18-24 Brisbane Street, Ipswich

18-24 Brisbane Street, Ipswich.

Selling on June 4, 2020, the offices at 18-24 Brisbane St, Ipswich nabbed the highest price by far. Selling for a cool $8,850,000, the property is set on a massive 2428 sqm block, with 1807 sqm of floor space. The property is leased by the Queensland Government, with the Department of Communities Child Safety Services operating from it.

76 Warwick Road, Ipswich

76 Warwick Road, Ipswich.

76 Warwick Road, Ipswich sold for $360,000 on 30 January, 2020. The character property was set up as a functional office building, operating as real estate company Boettcher Realty when it sold. It sold as a vacant possession.

16 Coal Street, Bundamba

16 Coal Street, Bundamba.

16 Coal Street, Bundamba sold for $1,300,000 on January 28, 2020. The property was sold with a tenant in place. Transport company Sunshine Buses Pty Ltd operates from the property and already had future leases locked in at the time of the property’s sale.

5 Belar Street, Yamanto

5 Belar Street, Yamanto.

5 Belar Street, Yamanto sold for $640,000 on August 26, 2020. The property previously housed Ipswich Cold Storage and features industrial sheds, concreted hardstand, offices and a lunch room.

115 Glebe Road, Silkstone

115 Glebe Road, Silkstone.

115 Glebe Road, Silkstone sold for $222,000 on September 29, 2020. Selling as a vacant possession, the property came with two separate tenancies, with separate electricity meters. The former Silkstone Store was up for sale for the first time in 17 years.

273 Brisbane Street, Ipswich

The last commercial real estate sale of the year, 273 Brisbane Street, Ipswich sold on December 18, 2020 for $440,000. Family support service Mission Australia operates from the property.

253 Brisbane Street, Ipswich

253 Brisbane Street, Ipswich.

At 253 Brisbane Street, Ipswich, Hotel Metropole – also known as Ipswich Central Hotel – sold to a Sydney-based investor. It changed hands for a tidy $1,000,000 on October 20, 2020. READ MORE: SOLD: Prominent Ipswich pub snatched up

1/1 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba

1/1 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba.

1/1 Hawkins Crescent, Bundamba sold on November 16, 2020. Leased by local business Barkley and Pips, the property operates as a pet cafe, where humans and dogs can both score a snack.

16 Lowry Street, North Ipswich

16 Lowry Street, North Ipswich.

16 Lowry Street, North Ipswich sold on November 20, 2020 for $1,000,000. The five-unit block was fully-tenanted at the time of selling, including a design firm, a photography firm and a not-for-profit.

101 Lobb Street, Churchill

101 Lobb Street, Churchill.

101 Lobb Street, Churchill sold for $412,000 on December 7, 2020. Set across two acres, the property sold boasting “development potential”.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.