BoM: Ipswich the coldest place in south-east Queensland

Ipswich tied with Gympie as the coldest place in south-east Queensland this morning.

IT WAS even colder than forecasters predicted in Ipswich this morning this temperatures dropping well into the single digits.

The cold snap forecast yesterday led to a chilly 7 degree morning at Amberley, recorded at about 6am.

The apparent temperature at Amberley was even cooler, with light winds making it feel closer to 6.1 degrees.

Freezing air from down south moved up towards Ipswich this morning, securing Bureau of Meteorology's prediction that Ipswich would today experience its coldest day so far for 2017.

BoM Forecaster Nicholas Shera said Ipswich was coldest place in south-east Queensland this morning.

"It looks like the coolest place in the south-east was at Amberley in Ipswich. Gympie and Beaudesert had similar temperatures of around 7 degrees," he said.

"We had a trough that pushed through yesterday and it bought much cooler, dry air.

"We also had very clear skies and that contributed to the cooler night because the warm air can escape more easily."

Today should be the coldest day this week, with temperatures expected to rise to a minimum of 13 tomorrow morning, a full 6 degrees warmer than this morning.

"It is going to get warmer form tomorrow. The average minimum temperature for Ipswich in April is 14 degrees so it'll be a little bit above average from Thursday," Mr Shera said.

Ipswich can still expect warm, mostly sunny days for the rest of this week with highs of 28 degrees and light winds forecast every day.

Other parts of Queensland also dropped into single digit temperatures, with the coldest places in the state being Kingaroy and Toowoomba who both dropped to 3.3 degrees this morning.

Queensland's minimum temperatures