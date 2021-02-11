Ipswich coaching merry-go-round: See who’s guiding your club

2019 Rugby League Ipswich premiers Brothers have stuck with their winning coach as other clubs appoint new people. Picture: Rob Williams

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

THE Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) coaching merry-go-round has been in full swing over the off-season with only one club retaining their coach from 2020.

Reigning RLI premiers Brothers are the only club that have not appointed someone different to coach their side this year. Jason Connors will again take the reins.

Connors is a master tactician who uses all the skills and knowledge he gained on the field as a champion halfback. He passes that onto the players under his guidance.

Connors always has a game plan to beat an opposition team and when players follow it, they more than often win.

Goodna, who took all before them last year winning the Volunteer's Cup, have seen Alistair "Star" Taua'aletoa stand down for personal reasons.

Club stalwart Justin Swney is taking over the reins.

Swney is a long-time Eagles player and coach. He will be looking to guide a completely revamped team this year.

Norths have said goodbye to premiership-winning Mick Newton and will be hoping that incoming coach Gary Lawrance can get the best out of the dedicated side.

Lawrance comes to RLI with high credentials from the Toowoomba competition. He will be hoping to hit the ground running.

Swifts, who didn't play in 2020, have gone back to the past to appoint one of the greatest Bluebirds in the club's history in Wayne Finch.

Finch is one of the nicest guys in the Ipswich competition but has a hard side and that spells danger to any unfit players.

Finch is superbly fit and will be looking to pass some of his strict regime onto his players.

West End has seen the departure of long-time coach Jae Woodward. They will be hoping that

new appointee Charlie Carney can get the best out of his Bulldogs outfit.

While Carney will be the main man, Woodward will still be around taking on the coaching director's role at the Bulldogs kennel.

Carney has been around rugby league for decades so he knows what it is going to take to be successful.

Fassifern, who had appointed Mick Hayes in 2020, has seen him stand down for 2021 due to family reasons. The Bombers have handed the reins to returning player and coach in Cam Wallace.

Wallace will be out to put his coaching stamp on his local side and by all reports, they will be

ready to play by the opening round.

The Redbank Bears are an unknown quantity currently who have not released who will guide the 2021 outfit.

The Bears have a strong junior base and will be looking for several colts to move up into the senior ranks so whoever coaches them will have little experience but a lot of enthusiasm.

The newest team in the RLI competition is the Ipswich Jets, who will play as the Rosewood A Grade side in this year's competition.

The Jets have appointed the man who has played the most games in Queensland Cup history 282) in Phil Dennis.

Dennis will have a completely new team at his disposal and his main job will be getting the combinations to click which may take a little time. Once they hit top gear, they will be a tough team to overcome.

They say a change is as good as a holidays so most clubs are back from holidays with a point to prove.

Bring on the 2021 season.

Brady a worth GOAT

WHAT more can you say about Tom Brady.

People have used terms like champion, maestro, numero uno, top dog, winner and warrior but it's hard to argue with a tag that most are putting on him now - Greatest Of All Time.

Brady now has seven Superbowl rings, which is a record for any player in NFL history.

People had written Brady off after leaving the New England Patriots where he had plyed his trade for 20 seasons winning six Superbowls. He went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise that hadn't made the playoffs since 2007 and had only won one Superbowl title. Fairytales do happen and Brady was front and centre in the Buccaneers defeat of the

Kansas City Chiefs in quite easy fashion.

The ageing superstar was in great form in the first half, throwing three touchdowns, two to his great mate from the Patriots in Rob Gronkowski who came out of retirement to team

up with Brady.

His awesome array of passing saw Brady be awarded the Pete Rozelle Trophy for Most Valuable Player of the Superbowl. That's an award he has won on five occasions.

Brady will be 44 next year and it would be a brave man to bet against him leading the Buccaneers to back-to-back titles.

Quick thoughts

WINNERS: 1. Ash Barty once again proved what a champion she is by winning the Yarra Valley tournament without any fanfare. She has started in top form in the Aussie Open and lets all hope she can lift this trophy as well.

2. The Western Corridor who have decided to combine with the Brisbane Bombers to become the Brisbane Jets. This consortium now has money, sponsorship, a huge junior base, great people at the top and supporters ready to jump onboard. Are you listening Peter V'Landys?

3. Ellie and Ruth Johnston who both find themselves inside the top five for most runs this season. Ellie has 786 runs while Ruth has 675. The Hornets need them to keep firing if they want to play finals.

4. The England cricket team who sent out a strong warning to Australia with a thumping of India in the 1st Test. The Ashes is going to be a great battle.

LOSERS: 1. Payne Haas who copped a $50,000 fine and three-game suspension. Lets hope this is the last time he finds himself in trouble as he has a big future in the game.

2. The talented Nick Kyrgios who continues to let himself down when the going gets tough. Play tennis and let that do your talking, which he has so far in the open.

Sporting birthdays for February 11

1. 1937: Bill Lawry - Australian cricketer who captained his country on 25 occasions playing 67 Tests with a batting average of 47.15.

2. 1965: Vicki Wilson - Champion netballer who had a glittering career on and off the court. She was inducted into the Netball Hall of Fame in 2008.

3. 1982: Neil Robertson - Australian snooker player who was world champion in 2010.

On this day

1. 1948 - Debut of West Indian vricketer Frank Worrell. He would go on to play 51 Tests averaging 49.48.

2. 1973 - The Philadelphia 76ers lose their 20th NBA game in a row.

3. 1990 - James "Buster" Douglas KO's Mike Tyson in Rd 10 to win the world heavyweight boxing belt.