Ipswich club’s teamwork up with best in Queensland

Ipswich athletes Isabella Willshire, Indiana Platen, Mackenzie Crowley and Catherine Tamate are excited about this weekend's Queensland Relay Championships. Picture: Vic Pascoe

WHEN it comes to camaraderie, the Ipswich and District Athletic Club (IDAC) is already leading the way.

Supported by club president Vic Pascoe and enthusiastic coaches like Theresa Stolberg and Mark Sills, Ipswich regional athletes continue to set high standards of team work, even when competing against each other.

On Saturday, some of Queensland's most promising competitors can take that teamwork a step further, uniting in groups of three or four representing Ipswich at the Queensland Relay Championships.

Fresh from recent successes at the North Queensland Championships in Mackay, the Ipswich teams head to Brisbane to compete in a series of events from noon.

Although some combinations are being finalised, Pascoe said at least 29 girls and 17 boys teams will represent the club.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, competition will be held in under-14, U16, U18, U20, open and masters divisions.

Events such as high jump and discus have been omitted.

The focus is on the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, along with shot put, long jump and 3x1km events.

Some athletes had to step up an age group under the changed program.

Ipswich team managers Stolberg and Sills are setting a terrific example for the athletes they oversee. The dedicated duo are competing in the masters competition.

Pascoe said that typified the club spirit which is regularly displayed by the athletes, coaches and parents at major meets.

"It really brings all the club together,'' Pascoe said.

"The camaraderie from this meet only goes to show we are all in this together, all doing their best on the day.

"Marty (Theresa) and Mark are also likely to grab a few medals themselves in the masters events. It's a real fun day still showing the youngsters how it is done.''

Stolberg and Sills are teaming up with other masters club athletes including Jenny Shard, Sharyn Wells, Elli Pedroni and Janet Webber.

Ipswich athletes Mackenzie Crowley, Isabella Willshire, Catherine Tamate and Indiana Platen are working together as a team at this weekend's Queensland Relay Championships. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Among the highly rated Ipswich teams are under-14 representatives Catherine Tamate, Mackenzie Crowley, Isabella Willshire and Indiana Platen.

They impressed in multiple events at the North Queensland Championships.

Pascoe said heading to Mackay for that meet benefited the athletes individually and as they worked as a successful team.

The Ipswich club's under-14 and under-16 girls teams are currently leading the interclub Shield meets that started in early October.

Other athletes to watch on Saturday include twins Charlotte and Tiana Parsons, Acacia Wohlsen, Hallam Cooper, Joel Jakimowicz, Rylan McDonald and Cooper Cross. They are competing against older athletes, eager to share in the relay experience.

Pascoe said it was immensely satisfying seeing how many of the club's younger athletes embraced baton training this week.

"A few of them have done it at school but they don't understand the changeover areas,'' he said.

"It's exciting for me to be able to show the kids 'this is what you've got to do' and they loved it.''