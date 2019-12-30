Ipswich club’s future bright with great people, growing depth

IN his fourth year as Northsiders Cricket Club president, Stephen Humphreys is confident about the future.

The talent-rich top side returns in the new year having strung together some fine performances, including upsetting the powerhouse Laidley combination.

The Tigers second graders recently made the one-day final where they lost to Centrals.

While the Northsiders third graders are struggling for results, Humphreys said that age group was building a nursery for the future.

Northsiders also have six teams in the four junior (Level 1-4) divisions.

“There’s some good talent coming through there,’’ Humphreys said.

“The numbers are strong and have been growing over the last couple of years.

“I think the club is going really well.

“Keeping clubs like ours going are a tough exercise.’’

However, the former lawyer and accountant who runs an insolvency/consulting business welcomes the cricketing challenge.

He said having great club people around made being a president so much more satisfying.

Humphreys said the current group of junior co-ordinators like Helen Doyle, Robert Lewis and Karla Black for doing an exceptional job.

“They are tireless in their work to keep all of our junior players on the field,’’ Humphreys said.

Former club president Scott Fryer and Tigers stalwart Kev Cumming have also been committed to the senior program.

“They consistently go over and above to keep all of our players on the field,’’ Humphreys said.

He said with added time pressures for most people, it was encouraging to see Northsiders’ depth growing to ensure enough people were ready to step up when needed.

Humphreys loves Ipswich, having strong family connections to the Railways and his father John is a past president of West End Rugby League club.

“It’s absolutely fantastic just playing and I’m enjoying having the opportunity to be around the best young cricketers that Ipswich has got to offer in first division,’’ he said.

“I really have enjoyed what we have put together this year.

“The results that we are getting this year aren’t just the results of stuff we’ve put in place this year. It’s been a plan almost for the whole four years I’ve been president.

“I feel like the best season I’ve had is probably this season.’’