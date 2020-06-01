Ipswich club’s ‘drive-thru’ solution to reward kids

MAINTAINING sporting traditions has been challenging for clubs under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

However, coming up with innovative solutions can ensure kids in particular are still recognised.

That was the case for the CYMS-St Edmund's Swimming Club where even coronavirus limitations weren't going to spoil the annual presentations.

This year, the kids came through the college carpark and tuckshop to collect their awards and get their photo taken before returning to the car.

"The kids are really happy. That's the most important thing,'' club secretary Shelley Verrenkamp said.

Traditionally, CYMS officials hold a presentation night at St Edmund's College, featuring a sit-down slide show and opportunity to share successes.

Not last weekend.

"This year we needed to vary our presentation night due to COVID restrictions,'' Verrenkamp said.

"Presentation of club champions and perpetual trophies was a challenge this year due to the rapid shutdown of sport and our regular club nights.

"However we felt it was really important to recognise our swimmers for their efforts this year.''

Angus Richardson was awarded the Matic Family Trophy as Most Improved Intermediate Male.

Having been with the club for eight years, Verrenkamp was pleased to see the presentations made after the season was shut down abruptly in March. That was three weeks earlier than usual and after the first of two scheduled weekends of club championships.

Saturday's "Drive-Thru Presentation'' adhered to COVID restrictions with each award winner coming through one at a time to collect their trophy.

Among the winners were club champion Taylor Janson, in her third year with the club. She received the Dancalfe Memorial Trophy.

"She has a go at everything and I think that's what make a difference,'' Verrenkamp said.

Melita Ruthenberg collected the North Family Perpetual Trophy as Most Improved Intermediate Female swimmer.

Other major winners included Melita Ruthenberg, Jay Coombs, Angus Richardson, Ava Kleinhans and Mitchell Doyle.

Jay Combs received the McNamara Family Trophy as Most Improved Senior Male swimmer.

Ava and Mitchell collected the Bracker Family Shield as Most Improved junior female and male swimmers respectively.

The CYMS club was established in 1912 as part of the Young Catholic Members Society.

Verrenkamp said the club has retained its name despite other sports moving under the Brothers banner. However, CYMS still has a strong association through the Brothers Kindred Club.

This year was the 25th anniversary of the club, changing its name to incorporate St Edmund's College where swimmers and meet each Tuesday night during terms 1 and Term 4.

Verrenkamp said St Edmund's College had benefited from over $30,000 in funds through the Gambling Grant, from the club for equipment like an underwater camera, pool training equipment, heart rate monitors and pool heater.

"We are grateful of the College in supporting our swim club and members,'' she said.

"The aim of the club is to provide the opportunity for each swimmer to develop to his/her full potential, to participate in a friendly, caring environment and to form team spirit while enjoying the sport of swimming.''

Most Improved junior male swimmer Mitchell Doyle with the Bracker Family Shield.

Verrenkamp said with state restrictions being eased, pool training will slowly start returning this week, adhering to the limit on numbers.

For more information about the club, check out cymsstedmunds.com.au or contact Shelley Verrenkamp on 0419 708099.