Ipswich clubs back women's footy growth

Rugby league players Lima So'e (Goodna Eagles), Lucy Yakapo (Ipswich Brothers) and Kirra Elder (Redbank Plains Bears) are ready to launch an exciting era this weekend.

Rugby league players Lima So'e (Goodna Eagles), Lucy Yakapo (Ipswich Brothers) and Kirra Elder (Redbank Plains Bears) are ready to launch an exciting era this weekend. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH is experiencing a welcome boost in women's rugby league teams this season, following the success of the Brisbane Broncos and State of Origin format last year.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay is delighted to see the Brothers, Goodna and Redbank Plains clubs fielding sides in the SEQ competitions kicking off this weekend.

"Our women's numbers have improved considerably this year, which is great,'' Lindsay said.

"Brothers have been a big supporter over the last few years but both Redbank and Goodna, through their girls' involvement, have been able to secure a women's side as well.

"We're really excited in Ipswich to have all three teams in the competition.

"The importance for us is they are all willing to work together as well to support each other and to ensure that we've got as many women as possible playing every weekend.''

Brothers are looking to build on their past successes in Division 1.

Goodna will play in Division 2 with Redbank Plains lining up in the Division 3 Green competition.

The Ipswich teams will tackle opponents from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Tweed.

Lindsay said the growth in Ipswich regional interest was due to wider exposure of the women's game and local clubs working hard to provide a platform for their female players.

Having the Broncos win last year's inaugural NRL women's premiership put a new spotlight on the women's game as did the successful Qld v NSW State of Origin game at North Sydney Oval last year.

"It's just the improvement in it and the willingness of our clubs to invest in the women's game,'' Lindsay said.

"It's an added responsibility for the clubs but in particular those three clubs - Brothers, Redbank and Goodna - are quite prominent in our junior girls' competitions. It's great to see them now transitioning into the women's game.''

Lindsay said having three Ipswich teams in the SEQ competition provided new potential for women to rise up the representative ranks.

"It's a good selection comp when the NRL kicks into play,'' Lindsay said. "For the Broncos and the other NRL outfits as well.

"There's definitely some quality ladies running around in that competition.''

The Division 1 competition has expanded to include the Tweed Seagulls.

Lindsay said having senior women playing in three local clubs is a positive for the region as a whole.

More than 260 registered female players, from under 6 to open level, are involved in the Ipswich competition.

Lindsay that was an increase of 22 from a corresponding month last year. "We have an increase of 41 players in the open women's (ranks) from this time this year,'' he said.

Meanwhile, since the NRL kicked off, Lindsay said Ipswich had received a "big spike'' in registrations.

"Rugby league is here now,'' he said.